‘I May Destroy You’ writer Michaela Coel dedicates Emmy win to sexual assault survivors

Michaela Coel created history at Emmys 2021 as she won an award for best writing for the limited series I May Destroy You, becoming the first Black woman to win it.

In her acceptance speech, the 33-year-old actor-writer dedicated the show to survivors of sexual assault. “I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assaults,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I May Destroy You (@imaydestroyyou)

Talking about the inspiration behind the show, she said, “I just wrote a little something for writers really. Write the title that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable. I dare you in a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn fill the need to be constantly visible.”

She further said, “…For visibility these days seems to equate to success. Do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence.”

Apart from writing, the British actor created, co-directed, produced and starred in the show as well. I May Destroy You follows the journey of personal identity, while addressing issues like consent and sexual assault. The main character is loosely based on Coel’s life, who is a rape victim herself.

