‘Don’t tell me this means something in Morse code’: Chrissy Teigen on new tattoo

Chrissy Teigen’s social media accounts are for the keeps. She keeps sharing snippets from her personal life, making her fans and followers partake in her experiences. It was no different this time when she got herself a new tattoo — a minimalistic design featuring tiny dots on her fingers.

Sharing a picture of the same, she wrote, “please don’t tell me this means something in morse code, I just like dots.”

Artist Winter Stone (Daniel Winter) also shared the same picture and wrote, “TINY TINY DOTS ON… @chrissyteigen hands got the pleasure of drawing this little design on her hands Lastnight! Always fun always and full of laughs at these sessions!”

Early this year, she had got another tattoo done by the same artist which was dedicated to her husband and singer John Legend.

In the video shared, Chrissy could be seen getting inked with John Legend’s famous “Ooooh Laaaa”. It is the name of John Legend’s track from his 2020 album, Bigger Love. And of course, the song was playing in the background of the video.

Daniel Winter had also shared the video of the tattoo on Chrissy’s spine and wrote, “OOOOH LAAAA @chrissyteigen @johnlegend what a blessing to honour Chrissy with this ooh laa tattoo down her spine! John wrote this sexy song for her so naturally, she should have it tattooed on her right?!!! And if you haven’t heard BIGGER LOVE John’s new album: listen it’s so good!”

What do you think of her new tattoo?