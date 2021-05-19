scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
‘I identify as non-binary; will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them’: Demi Lovato

"Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones," they wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 19, 2021 5:30:18 pm
"Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way," Lovato shared.

In March this year, Demi Lovato spoke about her sexual orientation and opened up about being pansexual. Now, in a video shared on Twitter, the American singer has identified as “non-binary” and said that they will “officially be changing my pronouns to they/them.”

In a series of tweets and video, they said, “Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

Continuing, they stated, “This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way.”

In March, during a conversation with comedian and host Joe Rogan as part of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Lovato had shared being “super closeted off” growing up. “I don’t know. I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off.”

In an interview with Variety last year, actor Cara Delevingne spoke about being attracted to all gender identities. “The thing is with me, I change a lot. I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man. As pansexual. I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

