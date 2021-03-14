‘I have days where I just cry’: Teejay Sidhu talks about her post-pregnancy experience

The new mother shared her fears and wrote it could be because of the pregnancy hormones that she was feeling this way. (Photo: Instagram/@bombaysunshine)

Pregnancy is a unique experience, and even though the physical aspect of it may appear similar for most women, emotionally, every woman is going through something extremely personal. Teejay Sidhu, for instance, has opened up about her post-pregnancy struggles. The actor who gave birth to her third daughter recently, shared a post on Instagram detailing her fears.

“I have days where I just cry. 😢 Maybe it’s the pregnancy hormones. Apparently it takes some time to get back to normal – my body healed so fast, but my emotions are still raw (sic),” she wrote alongside a picture of herself and her newborn, Gia Vanessa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine)

“I was fine a few minutes before I taking this picture, but then I started thinking… One day this child will be seventeen. She’ll go off to college somewhere, maybe far away. Or she may go off to travel the world. She will make life decisions on her own. She will be excited and say, ‘Mom, I’m grown up now!'” she continued, adding that she will feel sad.

“A grown up will be standing in front of me, but all I will see is my baby Vanessa, who I used to hold like this. I will remember how small and sweet and helpless she was, how she depended on me for everything, how she’d smile and my heart would melt. ❤️”

Teejay Sidhu, who is already a mother to twin girls Bella and Vienna, whom she shares with husband Karanvir Bohra, added that while she understands she “should just enjoy this phase, and not overthink”, sometimes she is just an “emotional mom”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine)

“I can’t help all that I feel, all that I go through. And I wonder if it’s just me, or does this happen to everyone? Do others also feel like they’re losing their children even before they’ve grown?” she wrote.

It is heartening and even encouraging to see a new mother talk about her struggles. Teejay has explained that the pregnancy-and-after phase is not all happy.

Similarly, Shay Mitchell had also recently shared that she “didn’t love being pregnant”. The actor, who is mother to 17-month-old daughter Atlas, said while her daughter is her world, she was “not a fan” of the pregnancy journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell)

“…for me it [labor] was extremely difficult. Something is taking over your body. Your hormones are going up and down, you’re upset ‘I can’t fit into a pair of jeans’. But that’s not the only reason. I was out of breath. I was tired. That’s not something I was used to. So mentally it took a toll on me,” she was quoted as telling EOnline.

We are glad these new moms have a refreshingly-relatable take on pregnancy.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle