‘I gained 7 kgs post my Covid recovery’: Rubina Dilaik on learning how to love her body

TV actor Rubina Dilaik, who contracted Covid in May this year, revealed she gained seven kilos post recovery.

In an Instagram post, she expressed how the weight gain impacted her self-confidence. “I gained 7kgs post my Covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence!” The 34-year-old actor added that she “struggled hard” to get back to her “usual 50” kgs.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner said that the journey, however, taught her to love herself despite how her body looks. “[I am] learning to love myself again after realising, a perfect, lean body doesn’t define who I am,” she wrote alongside pictures of her wearing a beige Aarti Mahtani gown, featuring intricate embroidery.

Addressing fans, Rubina added, “Weight is all about having your health first and not your looks…Be kind to your body.”

Earlier, the 34-year-old actor also shared glimpses of her exercise routine, including a couples workout with husband Abhinav Shukla. Take a look:

