Sunday, January 24, 2021
Must Read

‘I found myself, my strength and my light again’: Bella Hadid after social media break

The supermodel was on a long hiatus and returned to social media after her detox this month

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 24, 2021 10:12:45 am
Bella Hadid , Bella Hadid photos, Bella Hadid social media break, Bella Hadid indian express, indian express newsCheck out the note here.

Social media has its boons and banes and while being connected is truly a gift, being over-invested can be a flip side. Recently, American supermodel Bella Hadid went off social media for a few days. And after returning, she recounted how the detox helped her.

“I took some time away to reflect and learn about myself in a way that would be too much to explain at the moment, but with time I will express. The memories and fortune I came back with are pure wisdom, a closer relationship with myself & my spirituality, a sense of self-love that I have always lacked, a few great friends, and these books that saw me through,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

She shared pictures of books, a cat, herself horse riding, and stressed that the break (she was last online on January 5 and the recent post was on January 22) helped her find herself. “I found myself, my strength and my light again”. Hadid explained her purpose of being on social media: “I am only here to be an instrument of peace & love to help people that suffer and hopefully the world, in time.”

She concluded with a note of gratitude. “Thank you to my angels who have supported and have continued to love me, for me. You saved me. Take time to get help for your mental health. It’s worth it to get to your full potential.”

