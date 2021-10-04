‘I feel beautiful’: Yami Gautam opens up about dealing with keratosis pilaris, a skin condition

Actor Yami Gautam, recently, decided to let go of all “fears and insecurities” as she penned down a note revealing that she has been dealing with keratosis pilaris, an incurable skin condition since her teenage years.

The 32-year-old decided against concealing her skin condition and instead embraced it. Sharing a few pictures from her latest photoshoot, the Bhoot Police actor wrote, “I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis-Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be.”

Explaining more about keratosis pilaris, she added, “For those who haven’t heard about this, it’s a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin. I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbour aunty makes it out to be. I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it.”

Sonal Bansal, consultant dermatologist, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon said, “Keratosis pilaris causes small tiny bumps on upper arms, thighs, elbows. They can be red in colour and feel rough. They are very often confused with ingrown hair.

“If the skin is dry, these bumps can be itchy and dryness can, further, increase them,” she added.

The dermatologist advised against using strong abrasives to clean skin. She said, “To deal with keratosis pilaris, the use of creams with glycolic acid is recommended. Also, gentile exfoliation is needed.”

Yami set an example for self-love and embracing one’s real self with her post. “I’ve dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew!

“I didn’t feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful,” she concluded.

