I do say it like that: Nigella Lawson on jokes about her pronunciation of ‘microwave’

Nigella Lawson pronounced "microwave" as "me-crow-wav-vay” . (File)

Nigella Lawson, whose unique pronunciation of the word “microwave” had left netizens amused, has finally responded to the comments on social media.

A Twitter user wrote, “Am I the only one who thought Nigella Lawson was being sarcastic when she pronounced Meecro-wavé?! Now, I’m starting to think she really pronounces it like that?” To this, the celebrity chef replied, “Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced.”

Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 8, 2020

In one of the episodes of her BBC show Cook, Eat, Repeat, Nigella had pronounced “microwave” as “me-crow-wav-vay” while demonstrating a recipe. Netizens, obviously, lost calm, and took to Twitter to express amazement.

Here’s how netizens responded to Nigella’s comment:

It was so clear that you were saying it in a jokey way, doesn’t every family have words that they mispronounce deliberately for some reason?! — Ali H 🕷 (@McookAli) December 9, 2020

There won’t be an end to it…please pronounce “meringue” next…you know, the way we used to do as a joke when we were kids, also “picturesque” — Dave Bradley (@sciencebase) December 9, 2020

I say kah-baj in a french accent instead of cabbage – it made the kids laugh and eat it when they were small :) — Cathy Archer 🕷 (@CathyArcher1) December 9, 2020

I laughed anyway 👍🏽…and now always say Meecrowahvay x — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) December 9, 2020

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd