Thursday, December 10, 2020
I do say it like that: Nigella Lawson on jokes about her pronunciation of ‘microwave’

In one of the episodes of her BBC show Cook, Eat, Repeat, Nigella Lawson had pronounced “microwave” as “me-crow-wav-vay” while demonstrating a recipe

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 10, 2020 4:40:19 pm
Nigella LawsonNigella Lawson pronounced "microwave" as "me-crow-wav-vay” . (File)

Nigella Lawson, whose unique pronunciation of the word “microwave” had left netizens amused, has finally responded to the comments on social media.

A Twitter user wrote, “Am I the only one who thought Nigella Lawson was being sarcastic when she pronounced Meecro-wavé?! Now, I’m starting to think she really pronounces it like that?” To this, the celebrity chef replied, “Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced.”

In one of the episodes of her BBC show Cook, Eat, Repeat, Nigella had pronounced “microwave” as “me-crow-wav-vay” while demonstrating a recipe. Netizens, obviously, lost calm, and took to Twitter to express amazement.

Here’s how netizens responded to Nigella’s comment:

