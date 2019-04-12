‘I do not know has tremendous possibility’: Sadhguru speaks on how to re-engineer ourselves

With the stress of everyday life and continuous chaos engulfing us, peace seems like a distant concept. Subsequently, meditation, yoga seem to be the obvious choices to chase this ephemeral concept. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, famously known as Sadhguru, who recently appeared Fox TV’s show ‘Good Day New York’ shed light and spoke at length on how one can achieve inner peace.

Advertising

Asking one to probe within themselves, the yogi observes that although “we are living at the highest level of comfort and contentment, we are also constantly whining.” And, he feels, this is because we might have have engineered the outside world the way we want it to be, and really have nothing much when it comes to our inner selves.

“People are not struggling with their life. They are suffering their life and emotion,” the author said, who has a staggering social media presence, with more than two million followers on Twitter.

Watch the video here.

In order to re-enginner oneself, the yogi advises, one should distance the mind from the body. “With inhalation you remind yourself I am not the body. With exhalation you remind yourself I am not even the mind,” he adds. When that happens, we are left with the basic question, “Who are we?”, and that he believes, has tremendous possibilities.