‘I couldn’t eat, was nervous all the time’: Drew Barrymore on when she became a mother

Actor Drew Barrymore has candidly talked about her struggle as a parent. According to an ET Online report, in the latest edition of ‘Dear Drew‘ — ahead of International Mother’s Day — fans sent in some questions for the 46-year-old to answer. Among them was one which asked her about the one thing she did not expect when she became a mother.

“I didn’t expect to feel like I was in such a fight or flight mode for a very long period of time. I thought it would be a little more romantic and cozy, and instead I was just terrified,” The Drew Barrymore Show host was quoted as telling ET.

“I was so under-slept, I couldn’t eat, I was nervous all the time, and no one really talked about how intimidating and overwhelming it can be… so I wasn’t really prepared for that.”

Barrymore is mother to her two daughters Olive (8) and Frankie (7), whom she shares with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

“I felt alone on that, so if there’s other moms out there that felt like that in the beginning, you are not alone, I felt like that, too. For any mom who felt casual and capable, you are a superhero! I wish I could have been like you,” the actor further said.

Per the report, another viewer admitted to feeling ‘mom guilt’, and asked Barrymore as to how she finds time for herself without feeling bad about it.

“I find I’m good to squeeze in alone time, me time, when they’re busy. That helps absolve the guilt. Like while they’re in school or at a play date, and somehow that feels a little less guilty,” the actor offered.

When asked for tips on how to be “more present” when it comes to spending time with kids, Barrymore said “if you just wanna scream when people tell you to be more present, you are not alone”. “You know, as a parent, when you’re not leaning in enough,” she said.

“So listen to that meter. I think for most parents like you probably are doing a phenomenal job.”

