‘I cannot be intimidated’: Time magazine cover features women leading India’s farmers’ protests

Titled 'On the Frontlines of India's Farmer Protest', the cover shows some 20 women at the Tikri border on the outskirts of Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/@TIME; designed by Gargi Singh)

Ahead of International Women’s Day, the American news magazine Time, for its March edition, has featured some women leading India’s farmers’ protests on the international cover page. Titled ‘On the Frontlines of India’s Farmer Protest‘, the cover shows some 20 women at the Tikri border on the outskirts of Delhi.

The article has been titled “‘I Cannot Be Intimidated. I Cannot Be Bought.’ The Women Leading India’s Farmers’ Protests“, and it talks about how, since November 2020, thousands of farmers have gathered at different sites on the outskirts of the national capital to demand the repeal of three agricultural laws, and how in January 2021, the Chief Justice of India had asked lawyers to “persuade elderly people and women to leave the protests”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)

“In response, women farmers — mostly from the rural states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh — scrambled onto stages, took hold of microphones and roared back a unanimous “No!”,” the story by Nilanjana Bhowmick reads.

Per the story, the women stated they were disappointed that they were considered to be “mere care workers providing cooking and cleaning services at these sites”, and not “equal stakeholders”. “Why should we go back? This is not just the men’s protest. We toil in the fields alongside the men. Who are we—if not farmers?” one of them was quoted as saying.

Check out how people have reacted to the cover:

Thank you so much @TIME for bringing this up! We appreciate this immensely 🧡✊🏼#FarmersProtest #FarmersProtest100Days — Carish Dhaliwal (@dhaliwalcarish) March 5, 2021

Woah! 😳 This is amazing. Thank you @TIME for highlighting the inspiring & powerful Mothers & Sisters leading the protest 🙏🏻🙏🏻💚 #FarmersProtest in #India & bringing so much awareness!💚🧡✊🏼We appreciate this immensely!! #NoFarmersNoFood #FarmersProtest100Days #IStandWithFaemers — FARI SOOMRO (@fari_soomro) March 5, 2021

Thankyou💚what an amazing cover! Brilliant testament to the amazing women everywhere #InternationalWomensDay #FarmersProtest #FarmersProtest100Days Biggest protest in history made possible by the incredibly tenacity&strength of women farmers, workers, activists #StandWithFarmers — loyal (@loyal90901246) March 5, 2021

So proud that i get to see this happening ❤️ — Anjali Sharma☮️🌈 (@AngieTribecca) March 5, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In another social media post, Time magazine stated that “a gender-rights activist from Haryana, Sudesh Goyat has been at the Tikri protest site since the very beginning, helping mobilize women and organize for Jan. 18 to be recognized as Women Farmers Day”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)

What do you think about this?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle