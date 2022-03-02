‘I am not military, just a human’: Former Miss Ukraine dismisses reports of joining army to fight Russian forces

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, several Ukrainian civilians have armed themselves to fight the Russian army and protect their country. As such, when former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna posted a picture of herself in military gear, holding a rifle, it was widely reported that the beauty pageant winner had joined the country’s army to fight the invaders.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Take a look at the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Ukraine🇺🇦Anastasiia Lenna (@anastasiia.lenna)

According to The Independent, the original photo was captioned, “Training. The invaders will die on our land! All world see this! Wait and see what will happen. It was later changed to, “22.02.2022 #standwithukraine #handsoffukraine”

Clarifying rumours and explaining that she was holding an airsoft gun and not an assault rifle, Lenna took to Instagram to share that her posts were just “to inspire people”.

“I am not a military, just a human. Due current situation, I want to talk! I am not a military, just a woman, just normal human. Just a person, like all people of my country. I am also a airsoft player for years (sic),” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Ukraine🇺🇦Anastasiia Lenna (@anastasiia.lenna)

She added, “All pictures in my profile to inspire people. I had a normal life just on Wednesday, like millions people. I don’t do any propaganda except showing that our woman of Ukraine – strong, confident and powerful.”

Urging everyone to support Ukraine, she said, “On February 24 Russian federation step on our lands and begin to kill civil people, women, children. Ukrainian people have no guilt. None of us have any guilt. We are on our lands! I speak to all people of the World! Stop war in Ukraine! No people should die!”

Anastasiia was born in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, and recently graduated from a university in the city.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!