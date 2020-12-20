‘I am going to cry’: Princess Eugenie gets emotional while paying tribute to her mother

During the call, the princess said the duchess had taken both her and her sister Beatrice to Teenage Cancer Trust units on their 18th birthday to show them the work that was happening there. (Representational image/Source: Instagram @princesseugenie)

During a group video call to mark the 30th anniversary of the Teenage Cancer Trust, Princess Eugenie got visibly emotional, while talking about her mother Sarah, the Duchess of York. According to an Independent report, Eugenie — who is expecting her first child — was joined by her sister Princess Beatrice, in honouring the work of their mother. They spoke about how the duchess inspired them to become involved with the charity.

The three of them are ‘honorary patrons’ of the organisation, and they held the virtual chat with representatives from the Trust and Jane Sutton. Eugenie was in tears when she told her mother that they were “honoured to be here”. “But we wouldn’t be here unless you had educated us in how we give back to people,” she waved her hand at the camera and laughed, telling her mother — who looked equally emotional — that she was “going to cry”.

The princess further said the duchess had taken both her and her sister Beatrice to Teenage Cancer Trust units on their 18th birthday to show them the work that was happening there. The outlet reports that the duchess has been involved with the charity for three decades now, opening its first “special hospital unit for young people” in 1990.

“Mum, everyone on this call has been inspired today by your boundless energy. I think you’ve touched each and every single one of us with the mission that you have embraced through Teenage Cancer Trust,” Beatrice offered during the call.

In an Instagram post from Princess Eugenie’s official account, the caption read: “What a truly remarkable group of people who have managed to get through this pandemic whilst suffering with cancer. We were also joined by some of the Teenage Cancer Trust team who support them on a daily basis. Thank you for sharing your time and story with us. Your bravery is extraordinary.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd