‘Forever grateful to you’: Selena Gomez thanks friend and kidney donor for ‘blessing’ her

In 2017, Gomez had shared her experience of a kidney transplant with the world, informing she "needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus." (Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram)

Every year, March 11 is observed as World Kidney Day. As the name suggests, the day is dedicated to keeping the kidneys healthy and creating awareness about the various kidney-related ailments. Taking the occasion, singer Selena Gomez expressed gratitude for her friend Francia Raisa who had donated her kidney to the pop artist in 2017.

Raisa took to social media and tweeted about the need to talk about the impact of kidney-related diseases. She clarified that though she didn’t suffer from them personally, she saw its impacts in close quarters. “If you’ve been following me for a while, you know that I’ve kept my kidney donation process pretty private. However, I think I’ve gotten to a point in my life where I feel comfortable and confident in speaking about my experience, and using my platform to raise awareness for the various kidney diseases that affect our population,” she wrote.

“While I wasn’t affected personally by kidney disease, I’ve seen the impacts of it firsthand and want to do my part to help educate others on it. So in honour of World Kidney Day, let’s talk about the impact of,” she added.

ALSO READ | World Kidney Day 2021: Health tips to take care of kidneys in summer

Retweeting the same, Gomez wrote, “Thank you for blessing me. I am forever grateful to you.”

Thank you for blessing me. I am forever grateful to you. https://t.co/qW5Xm7GJpY — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 12, 2021

If you’ve been following me for a while, you know that I’ve kept my kidney donation process pretty private. However, I think I’ve gotten to a point in my life where I feel comfortable and confident in speaking about my experience, and using my platform to raise awareness… 1/4 pic.twitter.com/kFoJAjgAbS — Francia Raisa (@franciaraisa) March 11, 2021

for the various kidney diseases that affect our population. While I wasn’t affected personally by kidney disease, I’ve seen the impacts of it firsthand and want to do my part to help educate others on it. So in honor of World Kidney Day, let’s talk about the impact of… 2/4 — Francia Raisa (@franciaraisa) March 11, 2021

In 2017, Gomez had shared her experience of a kidney transplant informing she “needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus.”

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” she had captioned the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

“And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis,” she’d written.