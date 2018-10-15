After Hyderabad, IKEA lays its foundation in Bengaluru

Swedish home furnishing giant IKEA opened its first store in Hyderabad. (Source: File Photo)

Just after opening its first store in Hyderabad, Swedish furniture-maker IKEA is planning to open its next outlet in Bengaluru, which might be followed by Navi Mumbai and Delhi. According to IANS reports, in the next phase, IKEA would cover Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata.

The store in Bengaluru will be close to Nagasandra metro station and will be spread across 4,00,000 square feet. IKEA has around 7,500 products on offer out of which 95 per cent are from global range and 5 per cent are specifically designed based on the local lifestyle of Indian consumers.

The first store in Hyderabad was opened with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, five years after it received the government approval in 2013 to invest Rs 10,500 crore to open 25 stores in India by 2025. IKEA officials reportedly visited over 1000 homes of various sizes belonging to different income groups to understand the needs and aspirations of Indians. They designed 2000 products to suit Indian needs. They made shelves lower and changed products with mini-legs as people sweep and mop their homes in India and might not buy furniture which they can’t clean under. Even the famous IKEA restaurant menu was tweaked to meet Indian tastes.

