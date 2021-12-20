Hyderabad’s gay couple ties the knot; see celebratory pics

In a first, a gay couple in Hyderabad tied the knot. While the Indian law does not recognise sam-sex marriages, the couple — Supriyo Chakraborty (31) and Abhay Dange (34) — who call themselves ‘soulmates’ solemnised their relationship at a resort in Hyderabad after they announced their wedding in October which went viral on social media. Even actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu retweeted the news while congratulating the couple.

“I now pronounce you husband and husband,” said Sophia David, a friend of the couple from Hyderabad who is also from the LGBTQ community.

The white-themed wedding which followed both Bengali and Punjabi rituals witnessed over 60 guests comprising friends, family and members of the LGBTQ community.

The couple was dressed in designer sherwanis for the traditional rituals which included mehendi for all men, while they opted for white tuxedos with bow ties for the ring ceremony. The sangeet ceremony had Kathak performances.

“Honoured to be a part of a journey of such a fabulous couple, listening to their story where it began, from breaking the norms and being accepted to capturing the moment of them walking down the aisle and finally being announced to be the one for each other in front of their loved ones has been inspirational,” read the statement from their photography group Sahni Studio on Instagram.

