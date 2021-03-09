‘Hurtful when you have been lied about’: Oprah Winfrey shares her post-interview thoughts

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — are making news around the world, for their recent tell-all interview with host Oprah Winfrey, who had asked them some difficult questions about royal life in the UK, which the couple has left behind to seek more privacy and to foster a healthier environment for their children to grow up in (Meghan is currently pregnant with her second child, a girl).

The couple revealed many things, including the treatment meted out to them during their period of working as senior royals within the country, mainly by the UK tabloids and the ‘institution’ which manages the royal family. They also addressed the rumours that relationships within the family may have gone sour lately.

Post the exclusive interview, however, it was Winfrey herself who chatted with CBS This Morning, reacting to the revelations made by the couple. She said that it was needed to be understood why they decided to leave the country and the royal way of life, while also giving them the platform to dispel rumours and speak their truth.

“I took away that there are people surrounding the family, who are advisors to the family, who have been there for a long time, and that’s a part of the hierarchical structure. And those people have a lot of influence, and also input,” she said.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, sat down with @Oprah in their first major interview since stepping away from royal duties.@Oprah joins us exclusively with her reaction on that revealing interview. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/M4oqmbKGfR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

Meghan had said during the interview that she was dealing with suicidal thoughts and that when she had gone to the ‘institution’ — several senior officials — for help, they had rebuffed her.

Winfrey added that she felt the couple agreed to do this interview, despite knowing that it may strain relationships further in the family, because “when you have been lied about for a series of years… I think you can understand this, if, in your own office, or in your own family, somebody is saying things about you that are not true, and how hurtful that is, or if you are online, and you read something that someone has said about you, how hurtful that is… Imagine that for over a period of months and years…”

In the interview, Harry and Meghan had also mentioned that the skin colour of their son Archie Harrison was discussed when Meghan was pregnant. She revealed that there would be talks about “how dark” the colour of his skin would be since Meghan is a bi-racial woman. While the couple did not reveal who it was — for “it would be very damaging to them” — Winfrey said, “it was not his [Harry’s] grandmother nor his grandfather” that were a part of the conversations.

“[Harry] did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were a part of those conversations.”

