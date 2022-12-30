scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Human hair recycled in Belgium to protect the environment

The Hair Recycle project feeds locks and tresses into a machine that turns them into matted squares that can be used to absorb oil and other hydrocarbons polluting the environment, or made into bio-composite bags.

human hair, human hair recyclingBelgian hairdresser at hair salon L'Atelier Chedly Boussigua cuts a customer's hair, which will be collected by the association Dung Dung that transforms hair into tiles used to absorb polluting chemical substances in water, in Brussels, Belgium. (REUTERS/Yves Herman)
Coiffeurs across Belgium are sweeping up and bagging hair clipped from their customers, and then handing it over to an NGO that recycles it to protect the environment.

Project Co-founder Patrick Janssen, explaining that 1 kilogram (2.2 lbs) of hair can absorb 7-8 litres (1.8-2.1 U.S. gallons) of oil and hydrocarbons, said the mats can be placed in drains to soak up pollution in water before it reaches a river.

human hair Patrick Janssen, co-founder of the organisation Dung Dung, shows a tile made from recycled human hair that is used to absorb polluting chemical substances in water, in Waremme, Belgium. (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

“Our products are all the more ethical as they are manufactured locally … they are not imported from the other side of the planet,” he told Reuters. “They are made here to deal with local problems.”

The project said on its website that hair has powerful properties: one strand can support up to 10 million times its own weight, and as well as absorbing fat and hydrocarbons, it is water-soluble and highly elastic due to its keratin fibres.

human hair Patrick Janssen, and Thomas Petry, producer, make a tile from recycled human hair that is used to absorb polluting chemical substances in water. (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

Isabelle Voulkidis, manager of the Helyode salon in Brussels, is one of dozens of hairdresser across the country that pay a small fee to the project to collect their hair cuttings.

“What motivates me, personally, is that I find it a shame hair is nowadays just thrown in the bin, when I know that so much could be done with it,” she said, as she combed and clipped one of her customer’s hair.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 19:30 IST
