Huma Qureshi’s morning ‘self-care’ routine will make your skin feel fresh, rejuvenated

Morning is, undeniably, the most important part of the day. As such, dull start can make your entire day go drab and lethargic. Therefore, it’s important to make sure you do the first few hours of your day right!

Apart from having a nutritious breakfast and exercising, you must also indulge in some self-care in the form of a dedicated morning skincare routine, to reduce the sleep-induced puffiness. But, if you are left perplexed by the tons of skincare advice available on the internet, follow this simple and effective ‘self-care’ routine that Huma Qureshi swears by.

Taking to Instagram, Huma recently revealed her ‘self-care’ morning routine. Check out here.

The actor follows these steps in her morning routine.

Jade roller

She begins her routine using a jade roller on her neck, cheeks and forehead. Jade rollers are known to promote detoxification, smooth out wrinkles and fine lines, relieve muscle tension and enhance topical skincare. Using a jade roller over a moisturiser or a serum helps the product penetrate deeper.

Matcha tea eye patch

Next, the actor uses matcha tea eye patches for her eye bags. Applying black/green tea bags or cold compress can reduce blood vessel dilation, lessening dark circles and puffiness.

Facial oil

Huma, then, follows up by applying her favourite facial oil generously over her face. Facial oils, that come in various fragrances, are a type of essential oil that helps keep your skin plump and prevent skin ageing and dryness.

Face massage

After facial oil, she gently massages her face and neck. According to skin experts, you must gently run your fingers on your face after applying any product so as to get the blood pumping. Improved blood circulation can improve the flow of oxygen to the face, thereby making it look healthier.

