Hug Day 2023: Date, Wishes Images, Quotes, Importance and Significance: Snuggling up to your partner or loved ones is one of the best feelings in the world. A loving embrace is all you need after a long exhausting day. To celebrate this manifestation of love, Hug Day is commemorated on February 12 every year.

Importance and Significance

Hugs are one of the most effective ways to express your love, gratitude, happiness and grief to another person. They teach you the value of sharing and urges one to go with the flow of life’s energy.

A warm embrace is known to elevate oxytocin levels and help reduce feelings of anger, isolation, loneliness and other negative emotions. A hug also raises the serotonin levels and can improve your mood drastically. It also helps in releasing stress. So, use this occasion to express your love towards your partner and wish them with these lovely messages we have curated for you.

*Happy hug day! Hugging you takes away all my stress and problems and instead fills me up with love and happiness.

Happy Hug Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hug Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*A big hug to all the people I love, to those who have stood by me in every situation. This is to my family and friends for making my life so beautiful. Happy Hug Day!

Happy Hug Day 2023 Wishes Image (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hug Day 2023 Wishes Image (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Your warm embrace is the best feeling in the world! Happy hug day!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!