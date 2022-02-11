scorecardresearch
Hug Day 2022: Date, Wishes Images, Quotes, Importance and Significance

Hug Day 2022 Date, Wishes Images, Quotes, Importance and significance: Hugs teach you the value of giving and receiving, as well as the necessity of sharing. It is one of the most effective ways to express your love, happiness, thanks, and grief.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 11, 2022 8:50:28 pm
This Hug Day, make sure to wish your loved ones. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Hug Day 2022 Date, Wishes Images, Quotes, Importance and significance: After a long day at work, snuggling up to your partner or simply giving your mother or father a loving embrace has a soothing effect. Hug Day, which falls on February 12, commemorates yet another essential manifestation of love — a warm, comfortable hug.

Hugs have been shown to enhance oxytocin levels and help alleviate feelings of loneliness, isolation, anger, irritation, and other negative emotions. An extended embrace raises serotonin levels, which can improve your mood while also relaxing your muscles and relieving stress and discomfort. It also aids in the development of trust and, as a result, the development of open lines of communication.

Hugs teach you the value of giving and receiving, as well as the necessity of sharing. It urges one to go with the flow of life’s energy and live in the moment. It is one of the most effective ways to express your love, happiness, thanks, and grief to another person. So, make the most of the occasion and wish your loved ones with these messages.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Happy Hug Day 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Hug Day! (Source: Pixabay, Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy hug day! Hugging you takes away all my stress and problems and instead fills me up with love and happiness.

Happy Hug Day 2022 Wishes Images: Reserve this day for your significant other. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*A big hug to all the people I love, to those who have stood by me in every situation. This is to my family and friends for making my life so beautiful. Happy Hug Day!

Happy Hug Day 2022 Wishes Images: This Hug Day, plan something special for your partner. (Designed by Gargi Singh)
*Sometimes, a warm hug says a thousand words that language can’t explain. Happy Hug Day!

Happy Hug Day 2022 Wishes Images: Not just on one particular day, hugs should be celebrated every day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Your hugs set off fireworks in my heart. I’m sending you a big, warm hug and all my love. Happy hug day!

Happy Hug Day 2022 Wishes Images: Put your love into hugs instead of words. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Your warm embrace is the best feeling in the world! Happy hug day!

