Hug Day 2021: Date, Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Importance and Significance

Hug Day 2021 Date, Wishes Images: Valentine’s week or the love week commences on February 7 with Rose Day and ends with Valentine’s Day on February 14. One special day that is celebrated during this week to express warmth and love is Hug Day. Celebrated on February 12, Hug Day is one of the most important days in the Valentine’s week. Couples on this day share at least one embrace and let each other know how grateful they are to have one another.

Considered a natural stress buster, hugs make your loved ones realise how important they are to you and helps build trust and honesty in a relationship. A hug is a simple expression of love that conveys numerous unsaid emotions.

Hugs have undeniable healing powers, which is more than skin deep. Science says that when you hug someone for a long time your brain stimulates happy hormones, that promote bonding and can truly uplift your mood. This hormone can alleviate stress, regulate blood pressure and make you feel more relaxed. Hugs are great for mental health as well.

After a long, tiring day at work, a tight hug from your partner, friend or a loved one is all you need to instantly fix a bad day and put a smile on your face.

On this special day, along with a warm hug, do send some thoughtful messages to your loved ones and tell them how much they mean to you. Here are few messages to make this day extra warm and memorable for both of you:

* May the warmth of your hugs always fill me with the energy and courage to keep going on in life without breaking! Thank you for everything.

* This Hug Day, I just want to present you a hug that will vanish all your tensions and will fill your heart with joy and happiness. Happy Hug day, love.

* I cannot wrap my love for you in a box, but I can warp you in my arms to let you know how deeply I love you. Happy Hug Day, sweetheart!

