Happy Hug Day 2020: Wishes Images, Photos, Greetings Cards, date, importance and significance of Hug Day

Hug Day 2020 Date, Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Everything that you cannot express in words, you can express with a hug. The sixth day of the Valentine’s week is officially reserved for hugs. A hug is a simple expression of love that conveys so many emotions. It is said that of all the days that make up the Valentine’s week, Hug Day is the most important, because it is an intimate expression of love for your partner.
Science says that when you hug your significant other, your brain produces happy hormones, especially oxytocin. This hormone can alleviate stress, regulate the blood pressure and make you more relaxed. Also, hugs are great for mental health. Among other things, they help with anxiety and depression.
Hug Day follows Promise Day. So, after you have made genuine and heartfelt promises to your partner, you take them in your embrace and tell them how much they mean to you. It is usually celebrated on February 12, two days before Valentine’s Day. This year, as you express your love, do share some thoughtful messages with your significant other. Here are some cards that will make this day extra special for both of you.
* Your hug is more important to me than anything else in this world. Happy Hug Day!
* A hug the language of love. Let me express that what is still unspoken between us.
* In the warmth of my hug, you will feel the depth of my emotion. Happy hug day!
* I am holding a lot of love for you. Hug me, and let it flow through your soul.
* Sending a warm hug your way, to let you know I am thinking of you today.
* No medicine can help me as much as a hug from you can. Happy Hug Day!
* A hug from you is all I need to live out my life.
* No amount of wealth can match up to your love. Darling, your hug is the best gift ever.
* A hug is a handshake from the heart, and I am sure a hug will help you feel calm and happy.
