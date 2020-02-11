Happy Hug Day 2020: Wishes Images, Photos, Greetings Cards, date, importance and significance of Hug Day

Hug Day 2020: It is considered to be the most important day of the Valentine’s week. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Hug Day 2020: It is considered to be the most important day of the Valentine’s week. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Hug Day 2020 Date, Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Everything that you cannot express in words, you can express with a hug. The sixth day of the Valentine’s week is officially reserved for hugs. A hug is a simple expression of love that conveys so many emotions. It is said that of all the days that make up the Valentine’s week, Hug Day is the most important, because it is an intimate expression of love for your partner.

Science says that when you hug your significant other, your brain produces happy hormones, especially oxytocin. This hormone can alleviate stress, regulate the blood pressure and make you more relaxed. Also, hugs are great for mental health. Among other things, they help with anxiety and depression.

Hug Day follows Promise Day. So, after you have made genuine and heartfelt promises to your partner, you take them in your embrace and tell them how much they mean to you. It is usually celebrated on February 12, two days before Valentine’s Day. This year, as you express your love, do share some thoughtful messages with your significant other. Here are some cards that will make this day extra special for both of you.

Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: A hug is the most valuable gift you can give someone. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: A hug is the most valuable gift you can give someone. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Your hug is more important to me than anything else in this world. Happy Hug Day!

Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: A hug has the power to convey so much. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: A hug has the power to convey so much. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* A hug the language of love. Let me express that what is still unspoken between us.

Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Among other things, a simple hug from your significant other can take away your stress. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Among other things, a simple hug from your significant other can take away your stress. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* In the warmth of my hug, you will feel the depth of my emotion. Happy hug day!

Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: A hug also has the power to regulate your blood pressure. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: A hug also has the power to regulate your blood pressure. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* I am holding a lot of love for you. Hug me, and let it flow through your soul.

Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: This simple gesture can make a world of difference. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: This simple gesture can make a world of difference. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Sending a warm hug your way, to let you know I am thinking of you today.

Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Not just on one particular day, hugs should be celebrated every day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Not just on one particular day, hugs should be celebrated every day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* No medicine can help me as much as a hug from you can. Happy Hug Day!

Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* A hug from you is all I need to live out my life.

Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: This Hug Day, plan something special for your partner. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: This Hug Day, plan something special for your partner. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* No amount of wealth can match up to your love. Darling, your hug is the best gift ever.

Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Reserve this day for your significant other. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Reserve this day for your significant other. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* A hug is a handshake from the heart, and I am sure a hug will help you feel calm and happy.

