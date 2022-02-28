‘Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff don’t stop practising until they have perfected a step’: Dharmesh Yelande

A dancer by profession, Dharmesh Yelande — also known as ‘Dharmesh sir’ — has had quite a career, first as a dancer and dance teacher, to now as a choreographer and reality show judge.

He says dancing is a gift that he has received from God, and there is much more to learn. The choreographer recently interacted with indianexpress.com, wherein he discussed his craft, what he feels about mentoring, feeling overwhelmed in actor Madhuri Dixit‘s presence, and why Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are the best dancers in Bollywood.

Excerpts:

At what age did you realise your passion for dance?

I believe my passion for dance is God-gifted. Ever since I stood on my legs, I started dancing. When I was in 6th standard, I joined dance classes and that is the time I learnt the techniques of dancing. This made me realise that I wanted to take up dancing as my profession.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D 👽 (@dharmesh0011)

From a contestant on reality shows to now a judge, you have come a long way. How do you look back on your journey?

After you become a judge from a contestant, you have to think a lot in terms of how you will teach your students, based on the challenges they get every week. So, it is a whole new and different experience altogether. In the past 10 years, reality shows have grown a lot so you have to make sure you do something different each time, as a contestant, as well as a mentor.

I generally enjoy it a lot when I get to work on something unique with a team. So, my journey on shows like Dance Plus and Dance Deewane as a judge has been great. I have got to learn a lot from how to use props, to stage presence, understanding what a choreographer thinks when he presents something for a particular challenge and then judging it. It’s not easy to judge because you really have to think through a lot of things before sharing your opinion. Also, sharing the panel with experts like Madhuri [Dixit] ma’am is an honour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D 👽 (@dharmesh0011)

I am eager to learn something new every day, so I look forward to getting many more such opportunities.

If not a dancer, what would you have been?

If not a dancer, I would have been a cricketer. I used to be very good at playing cricket, but have lost practice for quite some time. I have always been fond of both dance and cricket.

You are a master of many different dance forms. But, is there any one particular style that is your absolute favorite?

I won’t say that I know the dance forms, but yes, I have tried to learn many, and tried making my own dance style taking inspiration from them. I really like to learn every new dance style that emerges now and then. For example, currently, I am very interested in learning Urban Style and I am already working on it, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D 👽 (@dharmesh0011)

In the pandemic, a lot of people took to dancing while they were stuck at home. What do you have to say to that?

During the pandemic, people made their dance videos and posted them online, making them available for general people to see. I feel it’s a highly-effective medium for people who are unable to get a stage to showcase their talent.

People are generally busy in their routine life, but during the pandemic when offices were closed and people had time in their hands, they shifted their focus on showcasing their talent. This is really an impressive thing as it gave them an opportunity to focus on something other than work, getting out of their busy lives.

Who among the current crop of actors is the best dancer, according to you?

If we talk about Bollywood, I really like Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in terms of acting as well as dancing. They are equally amazing in both these things. I have worked with them, and I have witnessed how particular they are about everything they do. They don’t stop practising a particular step until it’s perfect. When they perform, it is evident that they have worked really hard for it. Be it a hard step or an easy one, they perform everything with grace and perfection.

What are some of the dance-related misconceptions that people usually have?

People have always had misunderstandings about dance. There are parents and families that don’t like their kids pursuing dance. I have, however, seen a change, as families are slowly supporting those who want to do something in this field. Dancing was not considered as a proper profession earlier, but today, we see many people who have made their career and fulfilled their dreams through dance. Things have changed and people have started believing that dancing can also become a profession and a successful one at that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D 👽 (@dharmesh0011)

Finally, tell us about your association with FrontRow.

FrontRow is affordable and provides amazing mentors for all courses. I was excited when they reached out to me for this masterclass on dancing. I have never taken online classes in the past, so it was a unique and lovely experience. I watched other courses by celebrity mentors to understand how it works. When teaching online, you have to make sure people don’t get bored. I had a great time working with the team.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!