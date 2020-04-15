How you can protect your hair from the sun

Here are some things that you can do next time when you step out in summer heat. (Source: Pixabay) Here are some things that you can do next time when you step out in summer heat. (Source: Pixabay)

We are all aware that it is essential to protect our skin from the sun, but most of us often miss the fact that protecting our hair is equally important. The skin on your scalp is equally prone to sunburn and requires the same degree of care. And if you don’t protect your hair from the heat, it can change the texture drastically by drying it out and making hair colour fade faster.

“The melanin, the natural pigment that gives your hair colour, offers some protection. It combats free radicals and also absorbs and filters UV light,” explains Sameer Hamdare, Streax Professional. Here are some things that you can do the next time you step out in the summer heat.

Common steps to be followed before stepping out in the sun:

* Use a leave-in conditioner – Leave-in conditioners are the best and easy way to create a sunblock and screen from the scorching sun.

* Use a serum – Hair serums are the best hair care products used in many ways, be it styling, to remove tangled hair, to fight frizz or use it as hair protection from the sun.

* Tie your hair – Even if you are following all the above steps, the one step that shouldn’t be missed is tying your hair; you can make a bun, braid or any of your favourite hairstyles. It helps to protect from the harmful rays of the sun.

* Use a scarf – The best way to protect your hair from direct sun rays is to wear a scarf for a layer of protection.

* Try dry shampooing – If you have oily hair and daily co-washing is making your hair greasy, shift to dry shampoo.

* Control frizz – The summer heat makes your hair extra dry and frizzy. Tying it up will help as this also reduces sweating.

