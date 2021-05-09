How will your relationship be affected this Sunday because of lockdown?

Relationships have fundamentally changed as the pandemic took over our lives. For many, they are used to the distance because it has been an essence of their relationship but for many, the uncertainty has people walking on eggshells. With the lockdown extending to various parts of the country, take a look at how it will affect your connection. Here’s what is stored in the stars for you, courtesy of Anantikaa R Vig, a Professional Tarot Card Reader, Crystal Healer, Numerologist, Vastu Consultant and Motivational Speaker.

Aries

It is time to take a step back and examine your relationship in the cold light of reason. You have been ignoring some information about your partner. But you need to realize that this will not make it go away. Instead, you need to factor that in as you analyse the dynamics of your relationship. You may have to take some tough decisions at this time.

Taurus

Your love or life partner may be near you but you are not able to catch the vibes. Today focus on how people near you talk to you and behave with you. Someone close to you is yearning for your attention. There will be some confusion with people in a relationship. Talk and listen to your partner as that will solve the problem.

Gemini

You have become too used to dealing with your problems all by yourself, but you will find that sharing them with your partner can be very helpful. He or she is going to be supportive and can even offer you practical help. If the problem concerns any issue in your relationship, then broach the subject in a public place where your partner is less likely to react emotionally to it.

Cancer

You will be revisited by someone from your past today, though the person may not be of romantic interest to you. He or she will provide you with a vital piece of insight that can help you to resolve the confusions that you were carrying around with you for a long time. Take your first step towards healing with the help of this information.

Leo

You somewhere have started to feel that romantic involvements are tedious and non-fulfilling to you these days. However, a unique and fresh kind of romance may rekindle your desire to form alliances with people of the opposite sex. Motivate yourself not to lose hope, the fruit of patience is sweet and so will be your reward.

Scorpions, you are standing at a critical juncture in your relationship. (Photo: Pixabay) Scorpions, you are standing at a critical juncture in your relationship. (Photo: Pixabay)

Virgo

You may have permanent access to some one’s heart. Your new affair will have an intimate and fresh new beginning. You will be free minded and will look for real elements of love and compassion without rose-coloured glasses. Do not let bitter experiences of the past affect you. However, if you are scared then tread softly.

Libra

You did not take out time to settle trivial issues — today they have piled up to appear big. This is why you feel unnerved because the matters have become too complicated and you are clueless about where to begin from. It is advisable to talk face to face and by the end of the day, you may find yourself comfortable in the company of your partner.

Scorpio

You are standing at a critical juncture in your relationship and you will be blessed with unusual clarity of vision today. You will be able to judge clearly and without emotion where you were and where you are now going. You will also be able to judge whether you are happy with the direction your life has taken and whether to stick to this course or not.

Sagittarius

You will meet someone from your past that you used to share a close relationship with. This meeting can actually mark a new beginning, either by changing the dynamics of your current relationship or by renewing the old one. Pay attention to your feelings instead of covering them up and you will enjoy a better day.

Capricorn

You may decide to show your love and affection to your partner through an extravagant and very public gesture. You may plan a surprise party to honour the achievements of your partner. Minor hitches may develop in the execution of your plans, but your partner will be left in no doubt about your pleasure and depth of commitment to them.

Aquarius

Today you want to socialize but you may be drawn towards someone matching your taste and preferences. You will enjoy yourself immensely with this new romantic encounter. However, you may find it to be worthless after some time and you may walk away as a free woman! In the singlehood, think of better ways of loving your partner.

Pisces

It is vital that you take a special interest in your family matters today. You have been ignoring your relationships for your career commitments for quite some time now. You have also achieved what you set out to do in your career. So, now, you need to turn your attention to relationships. Nurturing your relationships can supply some vital ingredient to your life at this point.

