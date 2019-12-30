Here’s how to use your red lipstick in multiple ways

Get ready to go all DIY with your old red lipsticks. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Get ready to go all DIY with your old red lipsticks. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

A red lipstick in your makeup kit equals an LBD is in your wardrobe. And do we need to prove the point? After all, a red lipstick can add a touch of glamour and sophistication to any look. So if you believe the red lipstick is only meant for days when you want to dress up or feel your best, you are wrong! To know why, read further.

Got a tube or two lying around that is about expire soon or you simply don’t use? Here are a few hacks to make your red lipstick last in more ways than one. After all, who doesn’t like a product that plays a double role! Leave your doubts at the door and get ready to go all DIY with your old red lipsticks.

Here are five alternative uses for them.

As a concealer

Red lipstick as a concealer is a totally legitimate thing. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Red lipstick as a concealer is a totally legitimate thing. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

For someone who is a true sceptic of non-traditional beauty hacks, let us reassure you that your makeup game will never be the same after this tip. Oh yes, red lipstick as a concealer is a totally legitimate trend. You need to apply your lipstick under and around your eye circles with a concealer brush. You can also apply it on other dark spots and blemishes. Just ensure that you do not apply too much of it because the lipstick might be harder to cover up with concealer. After applying your red lipstick on the desired areas, cover it with skin-matching concealer. There, you have a perfectly done face!

As an eye shadow

Wear a bright red lipstick and smudge some on your eyes too. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Wear a bright red lipstick and smudge some on your eyes too. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Lipstick stays on longer than an average eye-shadow, so there’s no need for an eye-shadow primer too. Go monochrome by wearing a bright red shade on your lips and then smudging some on your eyes. Rub the tip of a finger directly on the lipstick bullet and apply the product onto the lid. Set the product with translucent powder or dab on some highlighter or glitter to enhance the look.

As blush or cheek stain

These are especially good if you have oily skin as they sink into the skin and stay put for longer. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) These are especially good if you have oily skin as they sink into the skin and stay put for longer. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Lipsticks act as a fantastic cream blush. These are especially good if you have oily skin as they sink into the skin and stay put for longer. It can work on all skin types. It gives a natural looking hue to the cheek, and can be used as a cheek stain too. Apply red or pink lipstick lightly on your cheeks with your fingers and blend in with your fingers or brush. Set it with a little fixing powder and you are good to go. It’s one of the best ways to use lipstick alternatively.

Mix with other lipsticks

Mix your old lipsticks to make a custom shade of your choice. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Mix your old lipsticks to make a custom shade of your choice. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

All of us face a problem where we just can’t find the shade we have been picturing in our heads for weeks. There’s no need to go out hunting for it when you can easily mix your own products together to achieve the desired colour. Mix your old lipsticks to make a custom shade of your choice. However, when you choose to do this, try your best to apply a matte formula first because it will hold to your lips better than a creamy or glossy finish. Also, to keep your lipstick tube from getting messy with layering — apply the lipstick with a lip brush instead.

Turn it into lip balm

Add a pop of red to your lips! (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Add a pop of red to your lips! (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Bored of the same matte red lipstick? Scoop out a dollop of shea or cocoa butter and a little of the matte red, microwave it for a minute and there you go! A tinted lip balm with a customised colour. It’s nourishing and adds colour too!

