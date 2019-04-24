How to use yogurt in face packs for a glowing skin

Yogurt has several uses and benefits, and other than using it as a cooking ingredient, one can also apply it on their face, body and hair. With the summer heat taking a toll on us, there is an urgent need to take care of the skin. In case you need some easy ideas to retain the glow, you can try these face packs at home.

Yogurt and honey face pack

Yogurt and honey are both extremely effective in moisturising the skin. Additionally, yogurt also helps in cleansing. To make a pack, take two teaspoons of yogurt, add one small teaspoon of honey to it and mix them well till it forms a smooth paste. Put the mask on for about 10 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water.

Yogurt and strawberry face mask

Yogurt and strawberry face mask works wonders in brightening the skin and fighting acne. In order to make the pack, take two ripe strawberries in a bowl and mash them well. Add one teaspoon of honey and one teaspoon of yogurt. Mix it well, apply and leave it on for 15 minutes.

Yogurt and gram flour pack

In case you want a glow on your skin, the yogurt and gram flour face pack might work wonders. Take one teaspoon of yogurt and add one teaspoon of fine gram flour. Apply the pack, leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse it well.

Yogurt and oatmeal mask

Take one teaspoon of yogurt and add one teaspoon of oatmeal to it. Mix this well and then add one teaspoon of honey to it. Apply the mixture on your face. It will help in cleansing and exfoliating the skin.

Yogurt and cucumber pack

Peel a cucumber and cut it into half. Blend one half of it and add one tablespoon of yogurt to it. Mix it again till it forms a thick paste. It will clear the dark circles and give a fresh glow on your face.