Skincare tips: Shweta Kawaatra shows how to use Gua Sha

Skincare plays an essential role in maintaining one’s skin health, as is evident by the various products — both for application and massages — available in the market. One of many affordable and fuss-free ways to improve blood circulation — an essential part of boosting skin health — and promote healthy cells on the face is through a gentle massage with a Gua Sha.

The tool, traditionally used on the body, is known to have its origins in Southeast Asia. Also known as spooning, the tool is known to scrape away toxins from the skin and relieve sore muscles.

Taking to Instagram, actor Shweta Kawaatra recently shared her skincare routine using Gua Sha.

Giving a tutorial on how to use the face tool, she said, “Hold the gua sha tool with the curved side to your face and glide it gently up and out, starting with the neck, jawline, chin, and around the mouth.”

The 45-year-old further demonstrated how to sweep it across cheeks and gently glide under the eyes, eyebrows, and from the forehead up to the hairline.

She listed down the various benefits of the tool, too.

*Natural facelift – It stimulates blood circulation, which enhances youthful appearance.

*Improves lymphatic function, which helps flush out unwanted toxins.

*Our jaws tend to tighten when we feel stressed. “Use the movements shown for releasing muscle tension on face, forehead and neck,” she said.

Gua Sha is best used after cleansing and moisturising the face as the Gua massage not only gives your skin a workout of sorts but also helps it absorb the products better.

However, do not overapply the products; just apply enough to make the scraping process smoother.

If you forget the process, just remember to slowly and softly rub the tool against your face in an upward motion. If, at any point, you experience redness or pain, it means you are overdoing it.

Would you try?

