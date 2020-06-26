scorecardresearch
Friday, June 26, 2020
Gardening tip: Use eggshells to care for your plants

For plants that are prone to slugs and bugs, such as marigold, tomatoes and other flowering plants, they act as a defence line.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 26, 2020 3:00:58 pm
eggshell, eggshell gardening, eggshell plants fertilizer, eggshell sapling pot, eggshell crushed for plants, indian express news Instead of throwing away the shells you can crush them and use as a natural fertiliser for plants. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock images)

Gardening is all about turning waste into something valuable, akin to utilising kitchen food waste to make homemade compost. While you may be utilising vegetable peels and scraps, did you know that eggshells can also be used as natural fertiliser?

Eggs are known for being rich in protein content. One egg has 6-7 gm of protein, which is considered of good quality. So instead of throwing away the shells, you can crush them and use as natural fertiliser for plants.

Here are some of the benefits:

* For plants that are prone to slugs and bugs, such as marigold, tomatoes and other flowering plants, they act as a defence line.

* A layering of crushed eggshells also acts as a barrier for pets.

* It provides a good source of calcium to the plants.

* You can place crushed eggshells at the bottom before planting a new flowering plant of the herb variety. The decomposed shells prevent the plant root from rotting.

* You can also use them as pots for sampling. And once the seeds germinate, place the shell directly into the soil. The eggshell will decompose and the roots will become stronger. You can plant herbs and succulents in them; it will act as a great decor piece as well.

