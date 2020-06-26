Gardening tip: Use eggshells to care for your plants

Gardening is all about turning waste into something valuable, akin to utilising kitchen food waste to make homemade compost. While you may be utilising vegetable peels and scraps, did you know that eggshells can also be used as natural fertiliser?
Eggs are known for being rich in protein content. One egg has 6-7 gm of protein, which is considered of good quality. So instead of throwing away the shells, you can crush them and use as natural fertiliser for plants.
View this post on Instagram
DIY egg shell succulent planters 🌱🌵 . 大好きな多肉植物。 お庭に沢山あるので、卵の殻をプランター のようにして飾ってみました。 イースターだけじゃなく一年中楽しめますよ。 卵の殻には土を入れてもいいし、水だけでも。 . 友達からテーブルコーディネートの インスピレーションはどこから？ というコメントを頂いたのですが、 いつもだいたいどんなテーマの コーディネートにするか決めてから、 ピンタレスト( @pinterestjp ) で 色々な写真を見てイメージを固めていきます。 . または、使いたいアイテムを1つか2つ決めて、 そこからイメージを広げていく時も。 . このイースターサンデーのテーブルコーディネートは この多肉植物と少し前に紹介した ウサギの耳のテーブルナプキンを 使おうとまず最初に決めた後に 色はベージュ、ブラウン、白、 グリーンなどのナチュラル系にすることにして 既に持っているものを活用してコーディネートしました。 ピンタレストを見たり、コーディネートをどうしようかなと 考えている時間が一番楽しかったりします。 ほんと自己満足の世界ですが。。。(笑) . . . #easter #happyeaster #easterdecor #eastereggs #eastereggplanter #eastercrafts #diyeastereggs #easterparty #partystyling #partystylist #archdays #melbourneparty #melbournemums #succulentplanter #eggshellplanters #eggshellcraft #イースター #イースターパーティー #イースターエッグ #多肉植物 #多肉植物寄せ植え #diy好き #キッズパーティー #メルボルン #オーストラリア子育て #パーティースタイリング #ホームパーティー #おうちパーティー
Here are some of the benefits:
* For plants that are prone to slugs and bugs, such as marigold, tomatoes and other flowering plants, they act as a defence line.
* A layering of crushed eggshells also acts as a barrier for pets.
* It provides a good source of calcium to the plants.
* You can place crushed eggshells at the bottom before planting a new flowering plant of the herb variety. The decomposed shells prevent the plant root from rotting.
* You can also use them as pots for sampling. And once the seeds germinate, place the shell directly into the soil. The eggshell will decompose and the roots will become stronger. You can plant herbs and succulents in them; it will act as a great decor piece as well.
