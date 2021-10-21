How to use banana peels to treat pigmentation and acne marks

Lately, many celebrities have shared easy and chemical-free home remedies for the skin. Recently, actor Bhagyashree also shared a simple hack to treat skin problems like pigmentation and acne marks.

Bhagyashree suggested using banana peel, which has silica that helps in collagen production and keeps your skin healthy. It also has phenolics, which has antimicrobial properties. Watch the video:

According to Healthline, banana peel, rich in antioxidants, fibre and essential nutrients, helps brighten the skin and reduce wrinkles. It even acts as a moisturiser and helps in hydrating the skin. Several studies have found banana peel to have anti-inflammatory properties, too.

It can also be used to relieve itch in case of psoriasis by applying the peel on the affected area.

Turns out, banana peels can also be eaten.

So, how can you use the peel for your skin? “Gently rub the inside of banana peels (the white part) on your face. Allow to remain for about 15 mins and then wash off with cold water,” Bhagyashree suggested.

Have you tried this before?

