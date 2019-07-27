Here is how you can protect precious jewellery this rainy season

The thought of monsoon reminds one of greenery, rain showers, romance and romantic melodies along with munchies like samosa, pakoda and of course, a hot cuppa. It is because of these lovely reasons (and much more) that monsoon remains one of the most awaited seasons every year.

Advertising

However, while the aesthetics of monsoon remain unparalleled, the season might bring some bad news for your valuable belongings like leather bags, expensive footwear, and jewellery. Each piece of your jewellery needs optimal protection and care for you to enjoy its longevity.

As the age-old saying goes ‘precaution is better than the cure’, here are some tips by Naushaba Ara, designer from Candere, Kalyan Jewellers for you to ensure that your jewellery tides through the monsoon season and stays unaffectedly beautiful:

Keep moisture at bay

Moisture, in simple words, is a villain which can affect your ornaments in various irreparable ways. Therefore, you need to ensure maximum levels of protection for your jewellery from moisture and humidity — both, when you wear it and also when you store it.

Advertising

Avoid wearing jewellery when you are heading out in the rain, and put them on only once you have reached the destination. Further, clean your jewellery on a regular basis and store them well to avoid any damage and to retain their shine for a long time.

Store them right

Since moisture ends up damaging your jewellery in several ways, it is important to store them in the most foolproof way possible. You may buy a hard-covered storage box with a soft interior and keep silica gel pouches in these boxes to absorb excess moisture. You can also go for a box with separate compartments to ensure your jewellery does not get broken or scratched because of any kind of friction.

Zip-lock bags

Alternatively, storing each piece of jewellery separately in multiple zip-lock bags would ensure both a vacuum and friction-less environment. Most importantly, you need to ensure that you have dried each piece of your jewellery thoroughly before storing them.

While the best protection tip would be to avoid wearing delicate jewellery in the rainy season, these beautiful ornaments are often too irresistible. Therefore, you should make sure to follow the above-mentioned tips and practices well in order to protect your jewellery this rainy season.