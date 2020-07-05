Want to pick the right diamond for yourself? Here are some useful tips

Always buy from a certified seller. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Always buy from a certified seller. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It is said that diamonds are women’s best friends, and it doesn’t matter how exquisite it looks, the joy of owning one is amazing. If, however, you think that can choose a great looking diamond online just by looking at a paper certificate, you pray and hope that when the item arrives, it is worth it. You need to ensure that the diamond is ethically mined. Here are a few tips that can help you to pick the right one.

How to distinguish the perfect cut:

* The cut refers to the preciseness of the workmanship and dimensions of a diamond. Present-day round diamonds that display a great amount of sparkle is like a masterful cut.

* An ideally cut diamond, cut to precision will reflect all the light that comes in through the top of the stone straight to all corners without losing any light rates on the sides or bottom of the diamond, explains Dr C Vinod Hayagriv, MD and Director, C Khrishnian Chetty group of jewellers.

* The maturity of the cutter or the technology adopted to cut a diamond determines how well or precise that workmanship is. Measuring light is one of the most complex tasks for a scientist.

* A too-deep or too-shallow depth will not reflect through all the sides, and hence decrease the sparkle.

Why it’s important to do research about the background of a diamond

The family in diamonds is the rough crystal from which the diamonds are cut. “The clearer the crystal the more lovely the diamond will be. Earth produces a variety of families of diamonds – geographical disturbances make the crystals more cloudy or clear or various degrees in between. Hence, a clean crystal is what you need to ensure before investing in one such crystal,” Hayagriv explains.

