How to make your interior decor winter friendly

Gestures and hospitality arent the only ways to make guests feel welcome as your home interiors and decor play a very crucial role when it comes to making the visitors feel the warmth and love. Vibhor Jain, Director of ArgentOr Silver, and Ena Bansal, Marketing lead at Vajor, list a few tips to create a winter friendly aura:

* Trying out a dark colour scheme in rooms with a lot of windows will help create a cozy and soothing look.

* Generating a monochromatic look would help to add warmth and texture to the space.

* A mix of pastels with brass and silver will add a touch of elegance to the space and make it look elegant and sophisticated

* Soft overhead lighting in the big room like the living room, dining room, etc. equally spreads light to all parts of the room.

* Add an extra layer of comfort to your couch and your beds with a throw. Subtle, soothing colours and a great texture make them the perfect add-on for a cozy winter.

* Bring in warmer hues with wall hangings and wall arts that make the vibe of your space more pleasing for the season.

* Floor cushions in heavy jacquards and earthy colour tones can become a living room essential for coffee time.

* Add an extra layer of texture to your indoor plants with jute baskets. They sync in perfectly with the mood of the season and make it a lot less gloomy.