Make rose water toner at home; here’s how

Fresh homemade infused rose water in a glass bottle. (Photo: Getty) Fresh homemade infused rose water in a glass bottle. (Photo: Getty)

Spraying some fresh rose water on your face makes you feel fresh in no time. But not only does it make you and your skin feel rejuvenated, it also maintains the skin’s pH balance and controls the production of oil during summers. So if you have run out of your toner or face mist, this easy concoction will come to your rescue.

*Take the petals of three roses and put them in a thick-base pan. Now pour water, enough for the rose petals to immerse but not fully. Boil for 10 minutes with the lid on.

*Once done, you will see that the petals have lost their colour and the water has a slight pink tinge to it.

*Allow it to cool. Transfer it to a mist bottle and spray away!

For those suffering from acne, this helps your skin calm down by reducing inflammation and redness because of its anti-inflammatory properties. In fact, it helps heal scars, blemishes and burns.

Other than being great for your skin, rose water also helps calm your mind and keep anxiety at bay. If you have difficulty sleeping at night, spritz some on your pillow for a restful night’s sleep.

Will you try this natural rose water toner?

