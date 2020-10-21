Say goodbye to chapped and dry lips with this 2-ingredient DIY serum

Lip serums can be slightly costly, so try this DIY trick. (Photo: Pixabay)

We often talk about serums and DIY tips and tricks for our face, but never really for our lips. However, we must tell you that lips need as much, or perhaps even more, care as they are more sensitive than the skin. And a great way to keep your lips healthy and smooth is applying lip serum, which is considered better than a plain balm, as it has the ability to penetrate deeper into your lips. This, in turn, helps in minimising fine lines or cracks that you may have noticed on applying a liquid matt lip shade. Also, serums help make your lips look plump and provide you with a long-term solution for dry and chapped lips.

That is why we are here with an effective and easy DIY lip serum recipe that will come to your rescue as we transition into colder weather.

All you need is a tablespoon of ghee and half a teaspoon of turmeric. Mix them well and transfer to a little bottle which has a roll-on nozzle for easy application. Apply this mixture before you sleep every night. In fact, you can also apply it in the mornings after washing your face. Just note that the serum is of thick consistency.

Turmeric is a great way to manage the discolouration of lips while ghee provides lips with all the nourishment for the winter season. In fact, once you are done scrubbing your lips, apply this serum to instantly moisturise your lips as it forms a thin protective layer.

