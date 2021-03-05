Glamorous makeup ideas you can try this weekend

If you plan to (finally) step out this weekend to meet your friends, you are at the right place! Ensure you make it special by putting your best fashion foot forward and sealing the deal with a glamourous makeup look.

To help you do that, here are some easy tips to make a statement, as suggested by Shalini Trehan, co-founder, Recode.

Low-key, big impact: Choose a nude or minimal style of makeup. Use a natural tone blush that will enhance your look. Lipsticks are quintessential; pinks and reds are a great way to keep it natural. If not, you can even select a nude tone of brown or go with your natural lip colour. Use a lip balm to make the lips look more lustrous.

A little bit of makeup harmed no one. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) A little bit of makeup harmed no one. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Eyes are the voice of the heart: If you like to keep your makeup minimal, choose to do your eyes in the best way possible. Cat and winged eyes are the trends this season. Define your eyes and eye colour with eye shadows that complement your features best. Your eyebrows also deserve a lift and filling, give them a thicker look and brush them out well to give a sharp look.

Glitter and glam: You can highlight your cheekbones with shimmery highlighters. Give your date night, a red carpet treatment. Let your hair down and have the best time ever as you feel like a star.

Experiment: Use bold and unique colours like purple, bronze, pink and reds. You can also try yellow, grey silver and golden. It is all about feeling powerful and glam!

Above all, the most important part of your makeup is your smile. Always wear a smile so your makeup can highlight your beauty.

