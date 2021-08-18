How to know if your skin is ‘purging’? Find out

The skin is a sensitive organ which needs care and nurturing from time to time. When it comes to skincare, different people do different things — they follow a specific routine, use specific products, etc. But if there is one thing that annoys everyone, it is ‘skin purging’.

In simple words, skin purging is a reaction to any active ingredient which increases the skin cell turnover rate. As we all know, the skin is made up of layers and it rejuvenates itself. So, one layer is replaced by another comprising healthy skin cells. Skin purging happens when before the healthy cells can reach the surface, some other issues — like excess sebum, flakes, gunk that clog pores and cause pimples, etc. — rise to the top.

Anusha Swamy, a content creator on Trell, says that while there are several skin types — oily, dry, combination, etc. — there are also multiple steps that people take these days as part of their skincare routine.

But, some common causes behind skin purging include:

1. New makeup: This is probably the most common type of purging — right after you’ve used a new makeup product, probably a foundation, concealer, highlighter or a primer. The cause could be:

a. The makeup doesn’t suit your skin type

b. It may have active skincare induced in it like retinol, hyaluronic acid, aha, bha etc.

2. Sweat: If you’re someone who works out a lot, and wears a lot of makeup leading to sweating, you would need to double cleanse. If you don’t, it will lead to purging.

3. Makeup: It could be because you didn’t remove it properly. Use micellar water to remove the makeup and then a cleanser.

4. Skincare routine: Every time there’s a change in your skincare routine, and you’re trying to introduce new products, it will have its own way of adjusting and that can be purging.

5. Exfoliation: If you’ve over exfoliated, either by introducing retinol, acid, shaving, etc., without doctor’s recommendation.

6. Everything: Of course, the most prominent way is to put all the above factors together.

So, what should you do?

* Aloe vera can help solve the problem — just raw aloe vera.

* Let the skin breathe for a few days (free of products).

* Hydration helps, so drink lots of water and stay away from oily and deep-fried foods.

* Sometimes it may happen around your periods. The weather, eating habits and lifestyle are also factors.

Swamy suggests you keep our skincare simple. “Always apply sunscreen, research and do a patch test before using skincare or makeup products. It is imperative to keep the makeup routine fuss-free if you have sensitive skin.”

