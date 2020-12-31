How to host your new year’s eve celebration with these mindful decor ideas

This year has been a learning for all of us — where mindfulness, essential needs and most of all a need for fuss-free smaller intimate meetings was redefined. And as we end one of the most taxing years today– there is a strong urge to celebrate. But, one must ensure all their safety measures and precautions are in place.

“With celebrations where we begin as a year ends — it is all about sharing intimate moments with your loved ones and creating a cosy space for spirited familial celebrations, where modern simplicity and sophistication are interweaved with nostalgia,” says interior designer and creative director Punam Kalra of I’m The Centre for Applied Arts.

It is all about playful interiors

Less is more when it comes to home decor. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Less is more when it comes to home decor. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A vibrant colour palette along with lush wooden details and cosy upholstery is guaranteed to make your celebrations brighter. Interiors can do a lot more to your mood than you thought!

Kalra suggests adding, “Assorted furniture in unique forms inspired by the retro art movements like Memphis and Bauhaus celebrate the play of soft curves with sharp geometry to create a captivating new year décor.”

Not only that but jewel tones and spice toned colours, like emerald and terracotta make for great decor colours which instantly add some punch to saturated rooms thus, creating a striking environment.

“They create a visual highlight in the room, which can be balanced with neutral colour palettes and effervescent patterns like interpreted linework and symbolic motifs, expressed through the furniture, upholstery, artwork and accessories. A colour palette of merry monochromes and muted pastels, like warm grey, blush and lavender, with fern green can be used to further add a retro-vintage touch to the interiors,” says the interior designer.

However, if you want to keep it simple then there is nothing like the contrasting combination of black, white and gold which create a strong visual statement that is timeless. Kalra explains, “these elements further paired with statement accessories like indoor planters, flowers and aroma diffusers make the house feel even more indulgent and inspiring”.

Add unique statement interiors

Group unique elements that speak your personality! (Source: Pixabay) Group unique elements that speak your personality! (Source: Pixabay)

We don’t stress enough but when you are personalising a space — it should be about you and most of all the space should fully embrace your personality. That is how you call your house a home! In order to achieve this, look to group unique forms, indulgent textures and interesting patterns together to create something unexpected.

Travel memorabilia, artwork, books, and photographs, can be paired together to create orderly yet more personalised and intimate spaces. “In fact, avant-garde rugs can be used as wall art and rugged woven fabric as throws, while paintings and installations can be used to create a statement wall or even a ceiling,” says Kalra.

Being environmentally conscious

You can slowly bring in sustainability inside your house. Find out how. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You can slowly bring in sustainability inside your house. Find out how. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

As we enter the new year with much hope — it is important to implement practices that allow us to be more mindful, after all, it all starts from our homes. “This requires us to ensure there is a reduction in wastage by bringing nature in, using easy-to-recycle materials and creating accessible healing spaces,” says Kalra.

Not only that, with more stress on hygiene we must make sure that we have minimal exposed surfaces and more automation with touch-less technology to maximise the hygiene and safety of everyone alike.

“It is also a good time to declutter and rearrange the house, donating the excess to someone more in need. We can further encourage our loved ones to plant their own trees instead of creating more waste by exploiting them for temporary décor,” adds Kalra.

