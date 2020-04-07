How to clean your grocery, veggies and stay safe during the lockdown

We may be buying and storing groceries and essentials, but how many of us actually know the right way to clean them once we have brought them home? From vegetables to packets of essential items, one must take care to clean them the right way. But why?

While the coronavirus is believed to not be transmissible via food groceries, it is said that it can live for several days on materials used to package food — on cardboard for 24 hours and on plastic for 72 hours. As per the US Centers for Disease Control, there is no need of disinfecting packaging. But shoppers should thoroughly wash their hands after handling any item that might have been touched by others.

If you have been wondering about it all, here is a step-by-step guide to cleaning up your groceries.

When you step out

Ensure you put on your mask the right way and maintain social distancing while on the street. Avoid touching your phone, face, nose, and eyes. Carry your own grocery bag which can be cleaned/disinfected once you are back home. Ensure you don’t have to travel far.

Once you are back home

*Keep the grocery bag outside your house. Disinfect it first. Dust the groceries with a clean cloth and discard the cloth. Remove your mask.

*Bring the bag inside and keep the groceries outside the bag and place it on a clean spot in the kitchen.

*Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

*Wipe down the counter where the non-sterile food was kept. Wash the fruits and vegetables in cold water for at least 30 seconds. Harder veggies like potatoes and carrots can be cleaned with a scrub brush and water.

*You do not need a rinse solution, but it is a good idea to stock up on frozen foods that can last at least a week so that your trips to the market are limited.

*Wash your hands with soap and water.

*Go for a bath.

*Ensure before and after cooking, you thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water.

*Vegetable scraps should be properly disposed off in a closed dustbin which is kept away from the kitchen or living room.

