How to give your home a fresh look for under Rs 5,000

You don’t always need new furniture, a fresh coat of paint, or an expensive makeover to make your home feel more polished. Sometimes, replacing a few everyday pieces or paying attention to the spaces you use most can make a noticeable difference.

If you have a budget of ₹ 5,000, here are some simple upgrades to consider, according to Niharika Joshi and Udit Lekhi, co-founders of Cumin Co.

1. Upgrade your everyday kitchenware

Your kitchen is one of the easiest places to make small but noticeable changes. Instead of hiding everyday essentials, choose pieces that are functional and visually appealing.

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“Small, well-chosen upgrades under ₹5,000 can instantly make a space feel more polished,” Joshi and Lekhi said.