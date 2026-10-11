How to give your home a fresh look for under Rs 5,000

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You don’t always need new furniture, a fresh coat of paint, or an expensive makeover to make your home feel more polished. Sometimes, replacing a few everyday pieces or paying attention to the spaces you use most can make a noticeable difference.
If you have a budget of ₹ 5,000, here are some simple upgrades to consider, according to Niharika Joshi and Udit Lekhi, co-founders of Cumin Co.
Your kitchen is one of the easiest places to make small but noticeable changes. Instead of hiding everyday essentials, choose pieces that are functional and visually appealing.
“Small, well-chosen upgrades under ₹5,000 can instantly make a space feel more polished,” Joshi and Lekhi said.
They suggest a handcrafted chopping board, a well-designed knife set, or a statement Dutch oven. These can sit on open shelves or countertops and double up as decor while remaining useful.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
When you have a limited budget, focus on the areas you use every day. According to Joshi and Lekhi, the kitchen is increasingly becoming an important focus when people think about their homes.
“Consumers are not only thinking about how their spaces look, but also becoming more conscious about what they bring into their homes and how those choices impact their lifestyle,” they said.
A useful decor upgrade doesn’t have to be purely decorative. Kitchenware that looks good while serving a practical purpose can add character without taking up unnecessary space.
Joshi and Lekhi said interest is growing in healthier, more durable, and thoughtfully designed alternatives, with consumers looking beyond short-term convenience.
If you are spending part of your ₹ 5,000 budget on kitchen upgrades, choose materials designed to last rather than something inexpensive.
“Materials such as enamel cast iron are gaining attention as people seek products that combine mindful cooking, longevity and aesthetics,” Joshi and Lekhi said.
One simple way to make a home look more considered is to stop treating useful objects as things to hide. A well-designed chopping board, cookware or knife set can become part of the visual appeal of your kitchen. The idea, according to Joshi and Lekhi, is to choose products that enhance everyday experiences while adding long-term value.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.