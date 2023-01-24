Some skin treatments can leave you with facial bruises, here’s what you must keep in mind

Bruises due to certain skin treatments, especially injectables like Botox and lip fillers, are quite common. In fact, according to Dr Kashish Kalra, head of the department of dermatology at Max Smart Superspeciality Hospital, New Delhi, “approximately 30-40 per cent of patients can get bruises” due to the same. He, however, added that the bruises may be deep “if the treating doctor is inexperienced and is not aware of the deep vessels”, in which case it can even lead to hematoma — a condition in which the blood gets collected outside of the blood vessels.

“But superficial bruises are very common because there are very minute blood vessels that are not visible to the naked eye which, when injected with something, could lead to a small capillary leak. However, the good part is that these bruises are self-treatable, and fully go off by themselves over a period of seven to 14 days,” he told indianexpress.com.

Highlighting the same, Dr Kiran Sethi, a dermatologist, shared an Instagram video talking about such bruises and the techniques to get rid of them faster. “Research shows 19- 68 per cent of patients will have bruises after injections — which is a pretty large range and only proves the fact that just about anyone can get bruises from injections,” she wrote.

The expert also went on to show a bruise she got after Profhilo, an injectable skin remodeling treatment, and said, “It can go away on its own in about 1-2 weeks but it goes away faster with my techniques.”

She went to share the following remedies:

Arnica tablet: “You can find it at a homeopathy store. Take an Arnica tablet twice a day for seven days. It will reduce the size of the bruise and will make it go faster,” she said.

Cicabio cream: Cicabio creams also have Arnica in them. First, start taking an Arnica tablet and then apply this cream on the bruise. It will help get rid of the bruise faster.

PhotoHD: “This is the last thing that we can do to improve bruises. It helps blast those blood vessels that have gone a little broken through injection or anything else. It also helps get rid of blood in that area so the bruises go away in half the time,” she revealed in the video.

To avoid such mishaps, Dr Kalra said it is important for the treating doctor to ask the patient four things before proceeding with the treating — their consumption of green tea, smoking habit, last alcohol intake, and if they take any blood thinner. “That is because many times patients may not inform about having green tea or even a multivitamin that may have green tea extract — which can make your blood very thin and more prone to bleeding. So, whenever you are planning an injectable, which is usually an elective procedure, avoid these things for a week, before and after. It’s very essential,” he advised.

