How to evacuate with pets

When disaster strikes, household pets’ lives are among the most vulnerable. Evacuating animals during any type of emergency — whether a hurricane, wildfire or earthquake — adds a layer of stress in a turbulent situation. However, experts with animal-advocacy organizations say that taking care of our furry, purry, feathered and scaly housemates is an imperative lifesaving effort that can be conducted smoothly with advance planning.

Every attempt should be made not to leave animals behind, the advocates say. You might not be able to return home for longer than you anticipate, and abandoning pets can have “devastating consequences,” said Kelly Donithan, director of animal disaster response for the Humane Society of the United States.

“If you’re leaving for any reason, don’t think that it’s safe to leave them behind,” Donithan said.

Experts emphasized that successfully evacuating with your pets depends on actions you can take well before the threat of an emergency is imminent.

Rescued cats after Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, N.C.

“Every story is going to be unique,” said Dr. Lori Teller, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association. “Planning ahead definitely makes the whole ordeal a lot easier.”

Prepare to leave.

Ensure your pets are wearing collars with clear, current identification and your contact information. A GPS collar could also come in handy, especially if you have a fearful pet that is prone to making escape attempts in stressful situations, said Jason Cohen, a dog trainer based in New York City.

You’ll need a sturdy leash and a pet carrier or crate labeled with your contact information. Consider getting a backup attachment for your pet’s collar, such as a metal carabiner or double-clip accessory, for added security if a collar accidentally comes off.

Your pets might not be accustomed to traveling, so building their familiarity with different modes of transportation could help. Know the various evacuation routes and practice them in advance.

“If you know where you are going to go, if you know your routes, if you have all the supplies you need, that’s the best-case scenario,” Donithan said.

Residents fleeing the Rocky Fire with their dogs CoCo and Little Bear at an emergency shelter in Middletown, Calif.

Assemble a disaster kit for your pet.

Emergencies can happen at any time, so this kit should be updated regularly and kept in a convenient, easily accessible place in your home, advocates said.

The kit should include enough nonperishable food and water to last at least a week.

It should also contain:

— food and water receptacles

— a first-aid kit

— a couple of weeks’ supply of medications, if needed

— a printed document or USB stick with medical records, such as a rabies vaccine certificate, key details about your pet’s diet, any behavioral issues and contact information for your veterinarian, all enclosed in a waterproof container

— a toy or two for those idle hours

— hygiene supplies such as poop bags or a litter box

— a current picture of you and your pet, in case you later need to prove ownership or reclaim it

FILE — Sean Mann, 15, with some of his family's horses at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds in Canby, Oregon. Before an evacuation order was issued, the family fled Beavercreek, Oregon, during the 2020 wildfires with 14 horses, 6 dogs and 10 people.

Consult with your vet.

Microchips, small transponders embedded into a pet’s skin that are linked to identification and the owner’s contact information, can later be scanned if the pet is lost. Getting your pet microchipped by a veterinarian is a must, experts said. It doesn’t end there. You’ll have to register this information with an online database and verify that the registration is linked to your name and phone number. Once registered, microchip numbers can be searched at http://www.aaha.org/petmicrochiplookup.

To help ease your pet’s anxiety, there are a variety of supplements available, some by prescription. You could consider speaking to your vet about what might be appropriate for your pet, Teller said. Potential remedies include medications such as trazodone and hemp-based CBD products.

These aids should be tested out before an emergency, especially if you already know your pet is anxious in certain situations, such as traveling, Donithan added.

Keep vaccinations current and consider obtaining pet insurance.

Find accommodations for your pet.

Ideally, you’ll be able to stay with your pet during a disaster, and there are many hotels that allow pets. Emergency shelters in your municipality may not permit pets, so ask local safety officials about their general policies.

If you can’t secure accommodation with your pet, create a backup housing plan by assessing nearby shelters, boarding kennels or out-of-town family members or friends with whom your pet could temporarily stay.

Brush up on training.

Steps such as crate training, which consists of preparing your pet to spend some quiet time in its kennel, could be “a lifesaver in emergency situations,” Cohen said.

“If a dog is comfortable in a crate, it will help keep them safe and not add more stress,” Cohen added.

And it goes beyond dogs. Many animals, including ferrets, pigs and rabbits, can be crate-trained, Donithan said.

To help your pets get used to spending time in the crate, you could regularly feed them meals inside it, which will build comfort and positive connections with their portable home. You can also toss treats in and out of the crate to help them develop their ease with entering and exiting a pet carrier, Cohen said.

It could also be useful to brush up on the “come” command and good walking practices, and to identify your pet’s hiding spots at home.

Know what to do when disaster strikes.

Don’t wait for the mandatory evacuation order to leave. Stay informed by monitoring different websites, including ready.gov, and opting into receiving emergency alerts through your smartphone settings. You should also monitor updates from your local municipality and emergency responders. Then, evacuate as early as possible. It will give you more flexibility and keep you and your pets calmer.

You can do most of the work before actually evacuating, Donithan said. In an active emergency, it’s about implementing the plan you’ve already made.

“When it’s happening, it’s going to go as well as you’ve practiced or how well-prepared you are,” Donithan added.

You’ll want to contact your local emergency management office to see if they have temporary housing options for you and your pet. If not, rely on your alternatives.

Certain pets will require extra care. For birds, depending on the weather, you’ll need a blanket to cover the carrier and trap heat or a spray bottle to moisten feathers. If you have a reptile, you’ll need a sturdy bowl for your pet to soak in and something to warm it with. Snakes can be transported in a pillowcase. There are also special considerations for livestock and horses.

The experience could be traumatic for both you and your pet. Some signs of distress your pet might exhibit, such as panting, moderate nausea and shaking, could be normal. But other indicators — excessive vocalization or dangerous attempts to break out of confinement — might require medical attention, Teller said. Having a grasp of the basics of pet first aid with an app like one from the Red Cross can help.

And if you must leave your pets behind, take the appropriate actions. Leave out plenty of food and fresh water and do not restrain your pet. Boost awareness of your pet’s location by notifying local law enforcement, animal control officials and animal shelters.

Also, post a note outside your home, where rescue teams can see it, indicating that you have a pet and where it is, and listing your contact information. You can order an emergency sticker to affix to your window or door from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

If flooding is expected, you should place your pet at the highest point in your residence.

Adjust back to normal.

If your pet is lost, contact your local animal shelters and seek help from neighborhood social media groups. You can also post a notice on microchip databases or print flyers and offer a reward for your pet.

Once you do return home, remember that the transition will not be seamless. The environment, including scents and appearances, may no longer be familiar to your pet. Supervise your pet carefully and help it ease into the home with patience.

