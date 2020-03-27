Here’s how you can declutter your makeup box

Decluttering helps you feel productive and gives space to welcome new things. (Photo: Getty) Decluttering helps you feel productive and gives space to welcome new things. (Photo: Getty)

The beauty industry constantly introduces new products, whether it is new bronzer shades and textures or highlighters and liquid lipsticks with different consistencies. And well, being beauty junkies, we end up buying almost everything that hits the shelves (even though we may end up not using them) adding to the clutter that already exists inside our make-up cabinet.

So why not utilise the time at home by decluttering your much-loved vanity box? Trust us, doing so will not only make you feel productive, it will also give you space to add on new new things! Ahead, we list down some simple tips to help you declutter with ease.

Pile up all your products

Overwhelming, but just like Marie Kondo, begin with her signature pile up step. Take all your products and place them in a heap. Might seem too much and you may want to run away, but hold tight. Now slowly separate the products as per usage.

Select your favourites

Here’s your chance to fall in love all over again. Select your favourites — the products that make you feel good — and keep them aside. You might just end up re-discovering a new lot of favourites because so many times we just but products only to forget about them.

Choose your essentials

This might be a little difficult because the definition of the word ‘essential’ may vary for each one of us. But here’s a trick that will help you get rid of stuff that you really do not need. Try looking for expiry dates; you should never use expired products on your skin. Try keeping double-duty products. For example, if you have a good full coverage concealer, you will not need a foundation. Also, a lip tint can work as a cheek tint too!

Don’t forget your fun items

Your neutral eye shadow palette and your kajal will always be of more use than those electric colours that keep being introduced. But doesn’t mean you let go off them. It will be good to keep a basic blue and green liquid eyeliner, a dark burgundy lip shade and a jewel-toned eye pencil which never go out of vogue.

