Your ultimate guide to cleaning a coffee brewer

Cleaning a coffee brewer or machine is essential not only for maintaining the flavour of your brew but also for preventing the buildup of harmful bacteria, mould, and mineral deposits. “Regular cleaning ensures the machine functions efficiently and prolongs its lifespan,” said Bhawna Kapoor Bajpai, publicist and a home-cooking expert.

A poorly cleaned coffee machine can become a breeding ground for bacteria and mould, which may impact your health over time. “It’s vital to clean the visible and hidden components, such as the carafe, filter basket, and internal water lines, to ensure your coffee is delicious and safe to consume,” noted Bajpai.

Content creator Juan Abi shared in an Instagram video that it is essential to take out all screws and components and clean them in hot water and vinegar: “Just leave it out there. Towel dry and put it back.”

She suggested skipping plastic coffee pods as “they can release chemicals into your coffee, leading to imbalances in the body.” “Opt for old-fashioned espresso machines for better taste and health,” said Abi.

What will you need to clean?

Chef Shipra Khanna shared:

•White vinegar

•Water

•A clean sponge or soft cloth

•A small brush or toothbrush (optional for hard-to-reach areas)

•Dish soap

•Paper towels or a drying cloth

Bajpai shared detailed steps for cleaning a coffee brewer:

Daily cleaning

*Empty and rinse the carafe, filter basket, and any removable parts with warm vinegar water.

*Wipe the exterior with a damp cloth to remove coffee stains or spills.

Vinegar can come in handy (Source: Freepik) Vinegar can come in handy (Source: Freepik)

Weekly deep cleaning

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Use a descaling solution or a 1:1 mix of water and white vinegar. Fill the water reservoir and run a brewing cycle halfway. Turn off the machine and let it sit for 30 minutes to break down mineral deposits, then complete the cycle. Rinse thoroughly by running 2-3 cycles with plain water to remove any vinegar residue.

Khanna said that descaling is a must. “If the machine has heavy mineral deposits, use a commercial descaling solution instead of vinegar,” said Khanna.

Clean hidden parts

Wash reusable filters in soapy water or run them through the dishwasher if dishwasher-safe.

Pay attention to areas like the spout, gasket, or drip tray (if applicable). “A toothbrush to remove coffee grounds and buildup can help,” Khanna said.

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Maintain hygiene

*Dry all components after cleaning to prevent mould growth.

*Store the machine with the lid open to allow proper ventilation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juan Abi (@abienergy22)

Think of your coffee maker as part of your health routine. “A clean machine ensures you’re not unintentionally exposing yourself to contaminants that could compromise your well-being,” said Bajpai.