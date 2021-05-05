How to choose a nourishing handwash that doesn’t leave your skin dry

A good handwash must include ingredients that can renew moisture in the hands and condition the skin afterwards. (Source: pixabay)

By Reetesh Dhingra

The ongoing pandemic has pushed people to adopt good hygiene practices, including the simple yet effective habit of handwashing. In fact, washing hands more frequently has emerged as one of the most successful ways to prevent coronavirus from entering our body. As a result, the consumption of liquid handwashes dramatically ramped up, recording an impressive growth of 42 per cent last year in India.

But here’s a catch. Even after long hours of conversations on the benefits of handwash, most people forgot to talk about its after-effects, starting with the dry and itchy palm issues. This makes it all the more important to choose a handwash that not only ensures instant protection against germs but also provides natural moisturisation to your palms. Here are some recommendations that will make it easier for you to choose a perfect handwash:

A harsh formula doesn’t mean cleaner hands

Most people think that using a handwash with harsher formulas will clean their hands better; this could not be further from the truth. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has clearly stated that there are no added benefits to using soaps containing antibacterial ingredients. However, the same rule isn’t applicable to hand sanitizers, wipes, or antibacterial products used in healthcare environments.

Does your handwash perform these core functions? If yes, then we approve.

Remove germs, bacteria, viruses, dirt and grime

First and foremost, a handwash is supposed to perform its primary duty, that is to exterminate all types of germs, bacteria, viruses, dirt and grime from your hands. This function is not only the need of the hour but is also the most crucial characteristic of a good handwash.

Leave hands smelling good

There is no rule which states that a handwash that can remove germs cannot leave your hand smelling good. Mind you, it doesn’t mean a loud perfume-like smell, but a soft and supple trail.

Leaving the skin soft and moisturised

Nowadays, people are choosing handwash which claims to have shea butter and other essential oil in their formula — this to ensure that the handwash doesn’t scrape natural skin oil along with germs and dirt. Therefore, a good hand wash must include ingredients that can renew moisture in the hands and condition the skin afterward.

Checklist to mark in a good handwash

With the growing demand for personal care products, the range of certified and non-certified products has also increased. This sudden shift in the paradigm of the personal hygiene industry has made it somewhat confusing for the consumers to opt for the correct product.

Go natural, go organic

Natural ingredients like neem, tulsi, aloe vera, tea tree, and coconut extracts have anti-bacterial properties — this not only locks the skin’s moisture but adds a layer to the natural oil on the skin.

Claims of pH balance

A balanced pH product is more or less harmless and can not only make your skin soft, healthy and glowing but can also add an extra protective layer against allergens and pollution.

Minimum ingredients because excess can be dangerous

They say excess of everything is dangerous, which is why it is imperative to remember that we are only looking for three core functions stated above. An excess number of ingredients can do more harm than good.

Added moisturisers and conditioners

Products that claim to have added moisturisers and conditioners in their formula tend to give an extra layer of protection to the natural skin-oil barrier. This helps in maintaining the moisture of the skin and leaves the hands feeling soft and flattering.

Go ahead and choose; the world is your oyster

It is the essential duty of a good handwash to remove all the dirt and bacteria from your hands. However, it doesn’t have to happen on account of our hands. With the advent of COVID-19, a large number of hand washes have been launched in the market, which remove dirt and grime from your hands while also leaving your skin feeling soft and fresh. Now that you know which ingredients to check before buying a handwash, you can confidently go for the right buy.

The author is co-founder of Wiz, a brand for personal care and hygiene products.