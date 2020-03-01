This is how you can ‘bake’ your face like an advanced expert

This step helps brighten your under eyes, thus, you don’t need an additional brightening concealer. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) This step helps brighten your under eyes, thus, you don’t need an additional brightening concealer. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

You might be struggling to bake cupcakes in the kitchen, but baking under the eyes is an easier feat. Take it from us. First things first, if you are wondering what baking is, allow us to explain you. ‘Baking’ in terms of makeup simply means the process where, post applying concealer under the eyes, one sets it with powder so that the cream or liquid products don’t settle in the fine lines, showing up the creases. It is also a method to seal the makeup for a long-lasting stay.

For baking, one has to take the loose powder on their beauty sponge and set the powder to sit under the eyes for at least 10 minutes. This also helps in brightening your under eyes.

If you are all set to get your hands at baking (thankfully, not the kind that tests your culinary skills), here are steps which are foolproof and will help you achieve crease-free and budge-free makeup look.

Moisturise your skin

Basically, prep your skin because baking can often be drying especially for the dry skin type. Since it requires a generous amount of powder under your eyes, it becomes imperative to moisturise your face, especially the under eyes with an enriched eye cream. This is also because the area around the eyes is thin and sensitive, making it more prone to dryness.

Build your base

Once you have moisturised yourself thoroughly, allow your skin a minute or two for the products to seep in. Then begin by applying a thin layer of a liquid foundation with a damp beauty sponge to even out the skin tone. Don’t do it sweeping motions but press the product using a sponge. This allows for an airbrushed finish and helps the product to melt and settle into every crevice. If you are wondering how to step up your base game, then check out this step-by-step guide.

Apply a concealer

Once the skin tone has evened out, it is time to cover up the under-eye bags and blemishes. Take your concealer and create a triangle that is upside-down underneath the eyes. With a beauty sponge dab it until it blends giving you a seamless and an airbrushed finish. Opt for a concealer that is no lighter than your foundation so that you don’t end up with weird white circles around your eyes.

Set it with a powder

With a fluffy brush, take some translucent setting powder and tap off the excess and apply it over with a light hand on the concealer. This will help you set your entire face makeup. Then, dab a wedge-shaped beauty sponge with rose water or a makeup fixing spray and pack on the powder over the under eyes and let it sit for a good 10 minutes. Remember, to be generous with the powder you use.

Dust it off

Using a fluffy makeup brush, preferably the one you use to apply your blush, with a light hand (we don’t want the makeup to move), will brush away excess setting powder sitting on your face especially under the eyes to achieve desired results.

