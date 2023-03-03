scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

To avoid dry patches, dullness, or cakey makeup, make sure you…

Get rid of cakey looking makeup by following these tips!

makeup tipsAvoid cakey-looking make up with these simple tips. (Pic source: Pexels)

You decide to put on your favourite dress and glam up for a party, but makeup is not really your forte and you land up with a “cakey” face. What do you do in such a scenario? Well, worry not, as we share with you tips and tricks to avoid that dreaded look.

Cake face is a word used to describe an excessive amount of foundation and powder on the face, resulting in a thick and overdone appearance. Sharing tips to avoid it, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a dermatologist, wrote on Instagram: “How you treat your skin before applying makeup is as important as using the right products for your skin type,” adding that to avoid dry patches, dullness, or cakey makeup, “make sure you spend time prepping your skin and go slow and easy while applying makeup”.

ALSO READ |Expert shares some popular makeup hacks you must avoid

Below are the steps suggested by Gupta to prepare your skin for flawless-looking make-up. They are:

Step 1: Cleanse with a gentle face wash
Step 2: Exfoliate with serums
Step 3: Hydrate with a facial mist
Step 4: Moisturise with a ceramide or peptide-based cream
Step 5: Apply sunscreen
Step 6: Prime your face and lips

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika)

Dr Vandana Punjabi, Senior Consultant, Dermatology and Cosmetics, Nanavatai Max Super Speciality Hospital, speaking with indianexpress.com, shared, “ Healthy skin is the foundation of flawless makeup. To avoid cakey makeup, it’s important to start with a good skincare routine that suits your skin type. This means cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturising your skin regularly to keep it healthy and hydrated”.

She added:  “When it comes to applying makeup, there are a few things to keep in mind to avoid a cakey finish. First, make sure to use products that match your skin tone and blend well. This means using a foundation that matches your skin and blending it out with a beauty blender or brush. It’s also important to avoid layering too much makeup, as this can lead to a heavy, cakey look. Use a light hand when applying products like foundation, concealer, and powder, and build up coverage gradually if needed.”

ALSO READ |A step-by-step guide to achieving the perfect make up base

Further, she shared a “few common mistakes” that can cause cakey makeup. “These include using expired products, not blending enough, using too much powder, and applying products too quickly without giving them time to settle into the skin,” she concluded.

By following these tips, you can achieve a natural, flawless makeup look without the cakey finish!

Also Read
king charles, princess diana, prince william
Never-before-seen photos of Princess Diana and King Charles with baby Pri...
Sunday zodiac
Sunday Zodiac: Signs that are more likely to suffer from anxiety
Decoding the 'deeper meaning' behind things that may 'trigger' you
Kriti Sanon, skincare
Kriti Sanon swears by this morning skincare routine
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 17:00 IST
Next Story

IIM Kozhikode achieves 100 % placements for PGP programme, highest package at Rs 67 lakh

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

krishna
Exhibition showcases never seen before Company paintings from 19th-20th Century Bengal
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close