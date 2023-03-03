You decide to put on your favourite dress and glam up for a party, but makeup is not really your forte and you land up with a “cakey” face. What do you do in such a scenario? Well, worry not, as we share with you tips and tricks to avoid that dreaded look.

Cake face is a word used to describe an excessive amount of foundation and powder on the face, resulting in a thick and overdone appearance. Sharing tips to avoid it, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a dermatologist, wrote on Instagram: “How you treat your skin before applying makeup is as important as using the right products for your skin type,” adding that to avoid dry patches, dullness, or cakey makeup, “make sure you spend time prepping your skin and go slow and easy while applying makeup”.

Below are the steps suggested by Gupta to prepare your skin for flawless-looking make-up. They are:

Step 1: Cleanse with a gentle face wash

Step 2: Exfoliate with serums

Step 3: Hydrate with a facial mist

Step 4: Moisturise with a ceramide or peptide-based cream

Step 5: Apply sunscreen

Step 6: Prime your face and lips

Dr Vandana Punjabi, Senior Consultant, Dermatology and Cosmetics, Nanavatai Max Super Speciality Hospital, speaking with indianexpress.com, shared, “ Healthy skin is the foundation of flawless makeup. To avoid cakey makeup, it’s important to start with a good skincare routine that suits your skin type. This means cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturising your skin regularly to keep it healthy and hydrated”.

She added: “When it comes to applying makeup, there are a few things to keep in mind to avoid a cakey finish. First, make sure to use products that match your skin tone and blend well. This means using a foundation that matches your skin and blending it out with a beauty blender or brush. It’s also important to avoid layering too much makeup, as this can lead to a heavy, cakey look. Use a light hand when applying products like foundation, concealer, and powder, and build up coverage gradually if needed.”

Further, she shared a “few common mistakes” that can cause cakey makeup. “These include using expired products, not blending enough, using too much powder, and applying products too quickly without giving them time to settle into the skin,” she concluded.

By following these tips, you can achieve a natural, flawless makeup look without the cakey finish!

