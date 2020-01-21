How to apply make-up on dry, flaky skin

Your skincare prep before putting on makeup is just as important as the concealer or foundation you use. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Your skincare prep before putting on makeup is just as important as the concealer or foundation you use. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Each season has it’s very own beauty challenges that can be fairly annoying; in winter, nothing can be more frustrating than having to track down the best makeup for dry skin. Winter isn’t the only force raining on your beauty game, flaking skin and facial dryness can happen for a variety of reasons like an allergic reaction or even skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema, over-exfoliation or too long hot showers.

But there is no skincare solution that eludes us and if you work with the right products, layer them on right and do your diligently follow your routine, there’s no reason you can’t work a completely smooth, luminous base.

Ahead, find out how to perfect your face despite suffering Sahara Desert-like symptoms.

Skincare prep is key for dry skin

👉🏼 While flakiness and irritation could be due to environmental conditions or allergic reactions, rashes or even a lot of exfoliation, the need of the hour is to use a light scrub to create a smooth canvas (please ditch your walnut scrubs). Start with a hydrating gel, and then follow with a rich day moisturiser.

👉🏼 If needed, you could also apply a few drops of face oil to seal it all in. It’ll help to get rid of particularly dry areas. However, make sure you don’t over-oil flaky patches with heavy oils and moisturisers, as that could clog pores and worsen the issue.

How to apply makeup so it doesn’t crack or peel

👉🏼For dry skin, it’s best to begin with a luminous strobe cream and apply it with a buffing brush. To begin with, for covering spots, use a green liquid concealer, which is light in consistency. It’s best to forgo powders or products that mattify and strip the skin of moisture. If your base makeup separates in the day, apply a heavy cream on the area, and then buff some concealer on.

👉🏼 It’s time to become a fan of creamy gel blushes that sink into the skin. Hydrate it and melt into the surrounding makeup, making it look soft and diffused instead of heavy. Often, powder bronzers and blushes can make your dry skin look spottier by settling into the creases, so choosing one that sinks in and stays put for a longer time is always a better decision to make.

👉🏼 For the lips, where flakiness can start on the actual pout itself, or the corners, applying a heavy-duty lip balm and an exfoliating lip mask or simply using a towel dipped in lukewarm water to remove the flakiness at night is key. Once you have applied the colour, begin patting off the excess with a tissue. Then, smoothing on a hydrating lipstick in lieu of a drying, matte liquid lipstick is best.

Set it and forget it

👉🏼The last step is fixing your makeup. The thing about fixing is, your entire face doesn’t always need it. Except for some parts of it, on your nose, forehead and central part of the cheeks which are frequently prone to oils. Once again, the product you choose can either help settle the make-up and reduce the appearance of dry skin.

👉🏼Choose a soft and transparent powder which is finely mild and use a small brush just to give a few touch-ups. If you want the moisture to be packed in your skin, spray a face mist once in every two hours throughout the day.

All these steps make it possible for your makeup to look great even your skin which isn’t at its best. With these simple steps, you can still feel refreshed, glowing, and ready to take on anything that comes your way.

