Make-up tips: How to apply blush like a pro

While we wish our cheeks were naturally rosy, it is not always so. What we then fall back on is some blush (or a cocktail) — but it must be applied with care and proper technique to achieve the desired results. However, achieving that perfect rosy glow, which appears natural, isn’t just about how you apply the makeup product, but also about how you prep before the application.

Here, we list down the steps you need to get that rosy tinge on your cheeks.

1. Start with a foundation. This will create a perfect base by helping even out your skin tone and allowing the blush to stay for longer.

2. Using a large fluffy makeup brush, apply some bronzer in the shape of ‘3’ on each side of your face — this includes your forehead, cheeks and the jawline.

3. Pick the right blush formula for your skin type. Go for a powder or a creme-based blush. While the latter works best and lasts longer for those with oily skin. But if you have dry skin, then cream blush will help you get a dewy effect.

4. Next, choose your tool. Either go for a beauty blender for a seamless finish or go for a blush brush with tapered ends; since it will deposit the right amount of colour on application. If using cream blush, blend it in with your fingers as the warmth of the fingers will help blend it out.

5. Smile! It’s the oldest rule in the book. Apply blush to the apples of your cheeks (the area that is most full and high when you smile). Sweep back towards your hairline by blending it with the line for a draping affect.

Dos and don’ts:

Do use blush that has a subtle shimmer

The shimmer should be enough so that when light hits your skin, there appears a beautiful glow. A great way to add glow to the skin is by using a cream blush or a liquid highlighter which you can work into the skin with your fingers for a beautiful finish.

Don’t forget blending is the key

You must blend the blush after applying it on the cheeks else it will appear like a blot of colour. Lightly blend with a blush brush until it looks even and natural, no exaggerated lines. Blending is essential in order to make your makeup last longer.

Don’t use too much contrast in colours

Using too much of a contrasting colour can backfire, leaving you with streaks on the cheek. Here, the sheer blush tones come to your rescue and help build pigment on the apples of the cheeks until you get the desired colour. Don’t wear blush with a lot of chunky glitters Such blushes don’t stay on your skin for long. In fact, they leave behind a trace of glitter which may not be to your liking. Plus, let us tell you that this glitter isn’t easy to remove(yes your makeup remover doesn’t help much either). A great way to test how the blush is going to appear on the skin is to try it out before buying it.

